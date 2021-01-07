RedRaiderSports - Nimari Burnett leaving Texas Tech

Update: Texas Tech Athletics have confirmed Burnett's departure from the program.

Original Story -- Texas Tech freshman and former five-star McDonald's All-American is leaving the program, first reported by The Athletic.

Burnett averaged 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in his 12 games of action this season.

According to an article by The Athletic, Burnett plans on playing next season elsewhere or putting his name into the 2021 NBA Draft.