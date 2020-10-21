RedRaiderSports - Texas Tech paired with LSU in SEC-Big 12 Challenge

Texas Tech is set for a road trip to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in the Big 12-SEC Challenge, according to Texas Tech Athletics.

RISE TO THE CHALLENGE! We're set to take on LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Baton Rouge on Jan. 30, 2021! 📰 https://t.co/jq2ahcv134 pic.twitter.com/vb8GnhVkl6

Texas Tech and LSU last met on the hardwood in men's hoops on Jan. 28, 2017, under then first-year Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard.

The Red Raiders controlled the Tigers to an eventual 77-64 win. Former Red Raider forward Zach Smith led on the court with 25 points and eight rebounds, both team highs.

Niem Stevenson pitched in 15 off the bench to match starting big man Aaron Ross while starting guard Anthony Livingston had 12.

Other highlight Big 12-SEC matchups for the year include Texas at Kentucky, Auburn at Baylor and Kansas at Tennessee.