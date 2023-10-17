Texas Tech is coming off the heels of a gut-wrenching loss to Kansas State. The Red Raiders now hold a 3-4 record on the year, and are sitting at .500 in Big 12 play with a 2-2 record in the league. Tech is now turning the page to another road trip, with an excursion out west up next on the schedule to face BYU.

The contest is meaningful from a football perspective for a multitude of reasons. Aside from the gridiron however, the game holds significance to punter Austin McNamara. Both of McNamara’s parents attended BYU, and playing against the Cougars will give his family another chance to watch him go to work. On the field, the competition will be fierce between McNamara and the Cougars’ own prolific punter, Ryan Rehkow.

“I do (have a connection with Rehkow), we haven’t actually met in person, but we’ve talked a little bit,” McNamara said following the Red Raiders’ practice Tuesday. “Obviously we both are kind of unique in our own ways, we have our own different kind of form and obviously he’s a great guy. Really big leg, great punter… we’re both great players, great competitors, great athletes and it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

In a game where field position is likely going to be critical, having a punter the caliber of McNamara will be key for Tech. Then again, seeing the punter too much is often a sign of a stalling offense, something offensive lineman Caleb Rogers does not want to happen.

The Red Raiders and the Cougars sit neck-and-neck at No. 9 and 10 in the Big 12 in rushing yards allowed/game. Tahj Brooks has seen success running the ball, surpassing 100-yards rushing in four straight games and nearly eclipsing that mark again against the Wildcats. Rogers echoed the desire for this trend to continue heading into week eight.

“They’re gonna load the box, they’re going to try and make it challenging for us to run the ball, but we want to accept that challenge,” Rogers said of the BYU defense. “That’s something we’re excited about this week. We want to come in and we just want to run the ball, impose our will. It was the same mentality last week, we rushed the most yards that anybody had rushed for against K-State and we want to do that again this week… (head coach Joey) McGuire loves to say run the ball when we want to. When everybody in the stadium knows that you’re gonna run the ball and you do it, that’s how you truly set the tone as an O-line.”



