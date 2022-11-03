GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX WHEN: Saturday, November 5th at 11:00 AM

WATCH IT ON: FOX SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech leads 32-29-3 all-time 2021 MEETING: TCU 52, Texas Tech 31

BETTING ODDS: TCU -8.5, total O/U: 69







WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: TCU

2021 RECORD: 5-7 (3-6)

HEAD COACH: Sonny Dykes

2022 RECORD: 8-0 (5-0)

AP RANKING: No. 7





Will TCU ever lose a game?

The undefeated Horned Frogs have been one of the biggest surprises in college football this season, especially when you consider that they're being led by first-year head coach Sonny Dykes. Dykes was terrific before the TCU hire but certainly no one expected success of this magnitude in year one.





KEY PLAYERS

QB Max Duggan has done a fantastic job of leading one of the best offenses in the country so far. Duggan has excelled both through the air and on the ground, throwing 2,212 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 276 yards and 4 scores. RB Kendre Miller has proven to be one of the best running backs in the Big 12 and has rushed for over 100 yards in five games this season, including a 120-yard, 1-touchdown performance against West Virginia last weekend. WR Quentin Johnston has established himself as a top receiver in college football and can exploit defenses in a number of ways, whether that be the deep ball, in the slot, or after the catch. Johnston's best game of the season came on October 8th against Kansas where he caught 14 balls for 206 yards and a touchdown. Dee Winters has been a force on the defensive side of things and leads the team in sacks with 4.5 on the year. Bud Clark and Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson have been good contributors to TCU's defense and round out the Horned Frogs' secondary.





MATCHUP PREDICTION

How will the Red Raiders respond after a disappointing loss at home to Baylor? A matchup on the road against the 7th-ranked (and undefeated) team in the country is never an easy task. The Horned Frogs' offense is prolific and Texas Tech will have to play a great game defensively to have a shot at winning. Despite being on the road, DFW has an abundance of Red Raiders fans and they usually show up well in Amon G. Carter Stadium. I think that it will be a shootout and a close game, but in the end, TCU squeaks by. Kendre Miller and Quentin Johnston scare me and if the Horned Frogs' offense continues to roll, it will be tough for the Red Raiders to pull off the upset.



Score Prediction TCU - 44

Texas Tech - 41



