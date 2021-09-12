Red Raiders survive at the end against the feisty Lumberjacks

Stephen F. Austin spent most of the week embracing the idea of being an underdog coming its game against Texas Tech.

There may not have been a need to because the feisty-as-hell Lumberjacks didn’t need anything fluky or dramatic to nearly spring an upset of their in-state Big 12 Conference brethren.

The Red Raiders staved off SFA 28-22 at Jones AT&T Stadium, staving off a last-gasp potential game-winning drive when defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings came up huge with a tackle for loss, a sack and a fourth-down quarterback pressure on consecutive plays in the closing minutes after the Lumberjacks got as deep as the 8-yard-line.

Hutchings’ pressure harried Lumberjacks’ quarterback Trae Self into a desperate pass that fell harmlessly in the end zone with 1:07 on the clock – his 58th pass attempt on a night when he methodically picked Tech’s defense apart for 343 yards.

Earlier in the drive, Hutchings had been flagged for a facemask call, so he was seeking redemption and found it with the game on the line.

BOX SCORE | Texas Tech 28. SFA 22

“I just knew earlier that series I got the facemask and coach took me off the field,” Hutchings said. “That was a critical error that kept the drive going. I knew I cost us pretty badly and that I had to redeem myself.”

Tech (2-0) had to do the same on offense to shrug off a first half of offensive malaise and the Red Raiders did so by going back to the basics, which turned out to be just enough to escape an upset bid.

Tahj Brooks’ two third-quarter touchdown runs helped Texas Tech erase a surprising halftime deficit: A 67-yard dash on the Red Raiders’ first series of the third quarter to put them ahead and a short run that was set up by Xavier White’s 52-yard scamper as part of a 97-yard touchdown march.

Those first two drives of the third frame featured 12 rushes for 177 yards, which eclipsed Texas Tech’s offensive output in the first half (156 yards on 25 plays).

Mixed in with struggles moving the ball, the Red Raiders turned the ball over four times – a pair of Tyler Shough interceptions and two fumbles. The Lumberjacks turned one takeaway into Willie Roberts’ 18-yard pick-six, the two fumbles (one on a punt muff) gave SFA short fields that led to 10 points and the other interception prevented Texas Tech from taking momentum into halftime.

HOW THEY SCORED