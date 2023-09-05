It was a disappointing start to the season for Texas Tech, as the Red Raiders suffered a 35-33 loss to Wyoming on the road. Though the opening night contest did not go as planned, the events of that night must quickly go out the window with Tech set to welcome Oregon Saturday. Following the Red Raiders’ practice Tuesday, Myles Price, Jordan Brown, Bryce Ramirez and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson spoke to the media to preview the game against the Ducks.

Losses in the sport are bound to happen, and what often is more important is how a team responds after defeat. Heading into week two against Oregon, the Red Raiders have acknowledged the loss to Wyoming and how this will propel them into the rest of the year.

“We just take it all in, we’ve got to take that loss and keep it in us,” Brown said. “Honestly I just feel like it was God humbling us. I’m not saying we came in cocky and everything, I just felt like we did get too complacent when we went up 17-0. With that loss, we just got to take it and put it in our back pocket, remember that loss and that we can’t come out like last game, we’ve got to keep finishing.”

Responding in a big way is easier said than done, especially when the team coming into Lubbock is led by a player who many consider to be a Heisman contender in Bo Nix. The challenges defensively only grow with Jacob Rodriguez out the next 4-6 weeks with an injury. Oregon has several playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, and that has become apparent on film to the Tech squad.

“They got one guy they like,” Taylor-Demerson said, in reference to Oregon receiver Troy Franklin. “Stop him, stop the run. They got a good little running back, he’s a little shifty dude. I like him, I like the way he plays and it is fun watching him. They got some pretty solid speedsters on offense but we got the same stuff here at Tech… I wouldn’t say there’s more on shoulders (with Rodriguez out). I know I put a lot on my shoulders anyways. I feel like I control the defense with him and with him not being on the field. We got guys stepping up and that’s what it’s all about, guys coming in. A lot of guys have been waiting for that shot to play so they’re gonna get it. What better opportunity than in The Jones against Oregon.”

The game versus Oregon will serve as the home opener for the Red Raiders. Tech was successful at home last season, ending the 2022 year with a 7-1 clip. After enduring a wild road trip to Laramie, the Red Raiders are eager to be playing in front of the West Texas crowd, once again.

“Definitely, we’re excited to be in front of our fans again,” Price said. “We should play as if we’re at home every game, but sometimes we don’t. We came out a little sluggish last week but we’re gonna pick it up this week.”

Eyes have been focused on Tyler Shough and the storyline of the Tech quarterback facing the school where he started his collegiate career. Eyes have also been pointed towards the aforementioned Ramirez and his return to the home turf at Jones AT&T Stadium. With so many narratives for the players to be caught up in, Ramirez, in particular, remains locked in to what is happening on the field.

“I kind of feel like now after the first game, it’s just we’re rolling,” Ramirez said. “I’m not really necessarily thinking about ‘Oh, this is my first home game back,’ I’m thinking about this is another game. This is a bounce back game from last week. We’re trying to go 1-0 this week and come away with a victory.”



