Red Raiders shock the world in Waco

It was only a week ago that Jon Rothstein was welcoming Mark Adams to the Big 12. Fast forward one week and the Big 12 has found out just who Mark Adams is and in a hurry. In the minds of all the "experts" and even the Vegas bookmakers, Texas Tech didn’t have much of a chance against the top team in the land. A $100 bet on Texas Tech to win straight up would have netted you $580. If Mark Adams and company couldn’t make Vegas a believer on Saturday afternoon, then Tuesday night surely did the trick. The Red Raiders strolled into Waco and left the Ferrell Center as victors after knocking off No. 1 Baylor, 65-62.

The Bears started the game on a 9-0 scoring run and led, 24-9, halfway through the first period. This Texas Tech basketball team shares the same fighter’s mentality as their head coach. Instead of turning it in down 15, the Red Raiders would scratch and claw their way back and cut the deficit to, 31-26 at the half.

After battling for most of the second half, Texas Tech would go up, 54-52, off a Bryson Williams three with 4:52 left in the game, and they wouldn’t rescind the lead from there. Multiple players made key plays down the stretch to help secure the win. Williams go-ahead three-pointer, the Adonis Arm’s posterizing dunk, and Kevin McCullar’s corner three were all huge plays down the stretch that helped lock-in the upset.