Red Raiders set to battle the Jayhawks for Big 12 Tournament Championship
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO
WHEN: 5:00 PM, Saturday | Mar. 12th
WATCH IT ON: ESPN
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 7-39 all-time against Kansas. The Red Raiders have lost five of their last six matchups with the Jayhawks.
KANSAS JAYHAWKS 2021-22 SCHEDULE
WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT KANSAS?
• The Jayhawks are 27-6 on the season, and they finished first in the Big 12 standings with a 14-4 conference record.
• Kansas is ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They’re 5-4 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Iowa State (twice), Texas Tech, Baylor, and Texas.
• The Jayhawks have the No. 24 scoring offense in the country, and they’re 19th in field goal percentage. KU is 63rd in three-point field goal percentage and 162nd in three-pointers made.
• Kansas has the 153rd ranked scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 90th in field goal percentage allowed. The KU defense is 175th in turnovers forced and 71st in blocks per game.
• Kansas is No. 6 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 6th in offensive efficiency and 30th in defensive efficiency.
• The Jayhawks have 13 wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Michigan State, North Texas, Oklahoma State (twice), Iowa State (twice), Texas Tech, Oklahoma (twice), Baylor, Texas, TCU (twice).
TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. KANSAS DEFENSE
KANSAS OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE
THREE JAYHAWKS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
OCHAI AGBAJI | 6-FOOT-5 | SENIOR | GUARD
Agbaji led the Big 12 Conference in scoring this season with 19.8 points per game. He’s an efficient scorer, shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from behind the arc. Agbaji is solid on the glass, averaging 5.1 boards per game. He scored 24 points and was 6-of-9 from three-point range in game one against Texas Tech. Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points and was 7-of-12 from deep in game two against the Red Raiders.
CHRISTIAN BRAUN | 6-FOOT-7 | JUNIOR | GUARD
Braun is the second leading scorer for Kansas with 14.6 points per game and is third in rebounds with a 6.4 per game. Braun is a solid distributor of the basketball and is second on the team with 2.7 assists per game. He gives the Jayhawks a nice presence on the defensive end of the court and is averaging 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Braun is shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from behind the arc this season.
JALEN WILSON | 6-FOOT-8 | SOPHOMORE | FORWARD
Wilson is the third leading scorer on the Jayhawks with 10.9 points per game. He scored 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting with three steals in game one against Texas Tech and added nine points with 11 rebounds and three steals in game two. Wilson is an efficient scorer, shooting 49 percent from the field this season. He leads Kansas in rebounding with 7.1 boards per game.
ANALYZING THE MATCHUP:
The Big 12 Tournament Championship will feature a matchup between the conference’s top offense against the league’s premiere defense. Kansas is looking to win their 12th Big 12 Tournament, while the Red Raiders are in search of their first ever tournament title.
Kansas is a top-flight offensive basketball team, who's at their best when they can get good ball movement, play with tempo, and push the basketball. Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense, field goal percentage, and three-point field goal percentage.
Texas Tech is at their best when they can grind out teams on the defensive end of the court. The Red Raiders lead the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense, and they have the No. 1 ranked defense in college basketball according to KenPom.
The team that is more successful at establishing what they do well on Saturday will have the upper hand in this matchup.
Texas Tech took round one when their defense was too much for the Jayhawks to overcome. Kansas was held to just 67 points, their third lowest scoring total of the season.
The Red Raiders scored 44 of their 75 points in the paint, and the Jayhawks had no answers for Bryson Williams. He led Tech in scoring with 22 points and added 8 rebounds and 3 assists in the first matchup.
Kansas took round two in a, 94-91, double overtime thriller. Texas Tech had a five-point lead with 1:19 remaining in the first OT, but the Jayhawks managed to tie the game and pulled away late in the second OT to seal the win.
Williams saved his best outing of the season for the game two matchup in Lawrence and scored 33 points, shot 14-of-19 from the field, and was 4-of-4 from three.
Bill Self had to feel some sense of relief back in January at the thought of never facing Bryson Williams again, but as Lee Corso would say, ‘Not so fast my friend.’
Williams has been a thorn in the side of the Kansas basketball program the last two seasons, and the Jayhawks will need to develop a defensive gameplan to slow him down on Saturday. Self will have to hope that the fourth time is the charm for keeping Williams contained.
For Mark Adams and the Red Raider defense, the gameplan should be quite simple but carrying out the task has been the issue. Texas Tech must find a way to contain Ochai Agbaji, who was recently named the unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Agbaji is one player the Red Raiders have had real issues slowing down this season. He’s scored a combined 61 points with 13 three-pointers and 11 rebounds in two games against Texas Tech. Agbaji can single handedly take over a game, and the Red Raiders have to make sure they don’t give him uncontested looks at the basket.