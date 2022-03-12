Red Raiders set to battle the Jayhawks for Big 12 Tournament Championship

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO WHEN: 5:00 PM, Saturday | Mar. 12th WATCH IT ON: ESPN SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 7-39 all-time against Kansas. The Red Raiders have lost five of their last six matchups with the Jayhawks.

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT KANSAS?

• The Jayhawks are 27-6 on the season, and they finished first in the Big 12 standings with a 14-4 conference record. • Kansas is ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 and No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They’re 5-4 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Iowa State (twice), Texas Tech, Baylor, and Texas. • The Jayhawks have the No. 24 scoring offense in the country, and they’re 19th in field goal percentage. KU is 63rd in three-point field goal percentage and 162nd in three-pointers made. • Kansas has the 153rd ranked scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 90th in field goal percentage allowed. The KU defense is 175th in turnovers forced and 71st in blocks per game. • Kansas is No. 6 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 6th in offensive efficiency and 30th in defensive efficiency. • The Jayhawks have 13 wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Michigan State, North Texas, Oklahoma State (twice), Iowa State (twice), Texas Tech, Oklahoma (twice), Baylor, Texas, TCU (twice).

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. KANSAS DEFENSE

KANSAS OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

Marcus Santos-Silva goes up for the putback against Ochai Agbaji (30) of Kansas (Chase Seabolt)

THREE JAYHAWKS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

OCHAI AGBAJI | 6-FOOT-5 | SENIOR | GUARD

Agbaji led the Big 12 Conference in scoring this season with 19.8 points per game. He’s an efficient scorer, shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from behind the arc. Agbaji is solid on the glass, averaging 5.1 boards per game. He scored 24 points and was 6-of-9 from three-point range in game one against Texas Tech. Agbaji scored a career-high 37 points and was 7-of-12 from deep in game two against the Red Raiders.

CHRISTIAN BRAUN | 6-FOOT-7 | JUNIOR | GUARD

Braun is the second leading scorer for Kansas with 14.6 points per game and is third in rebounds with a 6.4 per game. Braun is a solid distributor of the basketball and is second on the team with 2.7 assists per game. He gives the Jayhawks a nice presence on the defensive end of the court and is averaging 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Braun is shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from behind the arc this season.

JALEN WILSON | 6-FOOT-8 | SOPHOMORE | FORWARD

Wilson is the third leading scorer on the Jayhawks with 10.9 points per game. He scored 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting with three steals in game one against Texas Tech and added nine points with 11 rebounds and three steals in game two. Wilson is an efficient scorer, shooting 49 percent from the field this season. He leads Kansas in rebounding with 7.1 boards per game.

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: