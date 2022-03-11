Red Raiders set for a Friday Night Lights showdown against the Sooners

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO WHEN: 8:30 PM, Friday | Mar. 11th WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 29-39 all-time against Oklahoma on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won seven of their last nine games against the Sooners.

2021-22 OKLAHOMA SOONERS SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT OKLAHOMA?

• The Sooners are 18-14 on the season, and they’re seventh in the Big 12 standings with an 7-11 conference record. • Oklahoma is unranked, and they’re 5-8 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Florida, Arkansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Baylor. • The Sooners have the 232nd scoring offense in the country, but they’re 26th in field goal percentage. OU is 196th in three-point field goal percentage and 168th in three-pointers made. • Oklahoma has the No. 48 scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 213th in field goal percentage allowed. The OU defense is 82nd in turnovers forced and 74th in steals per game. • The Sooners are No. 32 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 49th in offensive efficiency and 36th in defensive efficiency. • Oklahoma has six wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Florida, Arkansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor).

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. OKLAHOMA DEFENSE

OKLAHOMA OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

THREE SOONERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

UMOJA GIBSON | 6-FOOT-1 | GUARD | SENIOR

Gibson was instrumental in the game one against Texas Tech with 30 points and was 8-of-11 from behind the arc, but the Red Raiders were able to hold him to only five points during game two in Lubbock. Gibson leads Oklahoma in scoring with 12.4 points per game, and he's third in the Big 12 and leads the Sooners with 2.4 threes per game. He’s shooting 37.8 percent from behind the arc and averages 1.4 steals per game on the defensive end.

Content Loading

TANNER GROVES | 6-FOOT-10 | FORWARD | SENIOR

Groves is the Sooners second leading scorer with 12.1 points, and he’s second in rebounding with 5.5 boards per game. He shoots an impressive 54.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from behind the arc. Groves had his worst game of the season in game one against the Red Raiders, and he didn’t fare much better in game two. He scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in Norman and added five points with one rebound in Lubbock.

Content Loading

JORDAN GOLDWIRE | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | SUPER-SENIOR

Goldwire is third on the team in scoring with 10.3 points per game. He’s shooting 44.8 percent from the field, and he leads the Sooners in assists with 3.5 dimes per game. Goldwire is a solid on-ball defender and leads the Oklahoma defense with 1.5 steals per game. He scored 10 points and dished out four assists in game one against Texas Tech but was held to only two points and two assists in game two.

Content Loading

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: