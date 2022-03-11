Red Raiders set for a Friday Night Lights showdown against the Sooners
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO
WHEN: 8:30 PM, Friday | Mar. 11th
WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 29-39 all-time against Oklahoma on the hardwood. The Red Raiders have won seven of their last nine games against the Sooners.
2021-22 OKLAHOMA SOONERS SCHEDULE
WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT OKLAHOMA?
• The Sooners are 18-14 on the season, and they’re seventh in the Big 12 standings with an 7-11 conference record.
• Oklahoma is unranked, and they’re 5-8 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Florida, Arkansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and Baylor.
• The Sooners have the 232nd scoring offense in the country, but they’re 26th in field goal percentage. OU is 196th in three-point field goal percentage and 168th in three-pointers made.
• Oklahoma has the No. 48 scoring defense in college basketball, and they’re 213th in field goal percentage allowed. The OU defense is 82nd in turnovers forced and 74th in steals per game.
• The Sooners are No. 32 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 49th in offensive efficiency and 36th in defensive efficiency.
• Oklahoma has six wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Florida, Arkansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Baylor).
TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. OKLAHOMA DEFENSE
OKLAHOMA OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE
THREE SOONERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
UMOJA GIBSON | 6-FOOT-1 | GUARD | SENIOR
Gibson was instrumental in the game one against Texas Tech with 30 points and was 8-of-11 from behind the arc, but the Red Raiders were able to hold him to only five points during game two in Lubbock. Gibson leads Oklahoma in scoring with 12.4 points per game, and he's third in the Big 12 and leads the Sooners with 2.4 threes per game. He’s shooting 37.8 percent from behind the arc and averages 1.4 steals per game on the defensive end.
TANNER GROVES | 6-FOOT-10 | FORWARD | SENIOR
Groves is the Sooners second leading scorer with 12.1 points, and he’s second in rebounding with 5.5 boards per game. He shoots an impressive 54.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from behind the arc. Groves had his worst game of the season in game one against the Red Raiders, and he didn’t fare much better in game two. He scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in Norman and added five points with one rebound in Lubbock.
JORDAN GOLDWIRE | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | SUPER-SENIOR
Goldwire is third on the team in scoring with 10.3 points per game. He’s shooting 44.8 percent from the field, and he leads the Sooners in assists with 3.5 dimes per game. Goldwire is a solid on-ball defender and leads the Oklahoma defense with 1.5 steals per game. He scored 10 points and dished out four assists in game one against Texas Tech but was held to only two points and two assists in game two.
ANALYZING THE MATCHUP:
Oklahoma has won four straight games since scoring a season low 42 points against the Red Raiders in Lubbock just over two weeks ago. The two teams split the season series this year with the home team winning handedly in both games.
Texas Tech is allowing 8.4 three-pointers per game on the defensive end over their last nine contests. The ‘no-middle’ defense can make you somewhat susceptible to the opposition’s perimeter shooters, and the Red Raiders have to close out on defense to avoid giving up uncontested looks from three.
The Sooners did a great job with their ball movement in the first matchup and were able to consistently find open looks from behind the arc as a result. Oklahoma tied their season high with 13 made threes and shot 46.4 percent from deep in game one against Tech.
Oklahoma was less effective but still managed to hit seven three-pointers against the Red Raiders in game two. The Sooners have made 20 three-pointers and scored 60 of their 112 points from behind the arc in two games against Texas Tech this season.
The Red Raiders will need to continue to key on Umoja Gibson in this matchup. After taking over game one with a career high 30 points and a career high eight three-pointers, the senior guard was held to just five points on 2-of-9 from the field in round two.
The team that has finished with the rebounding advantage in this matchup has gone on to win both games. Texas Tech finished with a minus-8 rebounding margin in the game one loss to Oklahoma and a plus-14 rebounding advantage in the game two win.
The Sooners are one of the worst rebounding teams in the country, and they’re ranked 328th out of 350 schools in rebounds per game. Texas Tech has been outrebounded by the opposition only seven times in 32 games this season, and they’re 2-5 when they finish with a negative rebounding differential.
The Red Raiders ability to keep Oklahoma in check at the three-point line and on the glass will go a long way towards helping them advance to Saturday’s Big 12 Tournament Championship.