Red Raiders round out roster with transfer addition Joe Toussaint
Texas Tech and first-year head coach Grant McCasland made the final addition to the team’s scholarship-tabbed players Tuesday, adding former West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint. Toussaint will join the Red Raiders entering the final season of his collegiate eligibility.
Prior to joining Tech, Toussaint has enjoyed a four year career, spending his first three seasons at Iowa before jetting to Morgantown for the 2022-23 season. In his lone campaign with the Mountaineers, Toussaint averaged 9.8 points/game to go along with 2.8 rebounds/game, while playing a mean 21.7 minutes a night.
The Bronx native brings experience to the table, having competed in all 132 career games while being selected for the opening lineup in 42 of those contests.
Toussaint starred in West Virginia’s 76-61 win over the Red Raiders Jan. 25. Lighting a spark off the bench, Toussaint tallied 22 points to lead all scorers, going 4-9 from the field and 12-14 from the free throw line in the process. That 22 point performance was a season-high and career-high for the 6-foot guard Toussaint.
At 6-feet tall, Toussaint is at any given time the smallest person to grace the court. Toussaint has been able to find success at the collegiate level in large part to his shiftiness when in possession of the ball.
Toussaint is effective in getting to the paint, keeping complete control of the ball while using his smaller stature to wiggle past defenders. Toussaint is also tenacious on the defensive end of the floor, being a pest against whoever he is guarding.
The biggest factor that Toussaint will bring with him to Lubbock is the vast experience that he has garnered in four seasons. Having never missed a game, Toussaint knows what it is like to compete at the highest level and will bring that charisma to the young locker room for the Red Raiders.