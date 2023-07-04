Texas Tech and first-year head coach Grant McCasland made the final addition to the team’s scholarship-tabbed players Tuesday, adding former West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint. Toussaint will join the Red Raiders entering the final season of his collegiate eligibility. Prior to joining Tech, Toussaint has enjoyed a four year career, spending his first three seasons at Iowa before jetting to Morgantown for the 2022-23 season. In his lone campaign with the Mountaineers, Toussaint averaged 9.8 points/game to go along with 2.8 rebounds/game, while playing a mean 21.7 minutes a night.

The Bronx native brings experience to the table, having competed in all 132 career games while being selected for the opening lineup in 42 of those contests. Toussaint starred in West Virginia’s 76-61 win over the Red Raiders Jan. 25. Lighting a spark off the bench, Toussaint tallied 22 points to lead all scorers, going 4-9 from the field and 12-14 from the free throw line in the process. That 22 point performance was a season-high and career-high for the 6-foot guard Toussaint.