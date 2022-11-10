Red Raiders return home to welcome Kansas Jayhawks
GAME DETAILS
WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX
WHEN: Saturday, November 12th at 6:00 PM
WATCH IT ON: ESPN+
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech leads 21-2 all-time. The Red Raiders have won 14 of the past 15 matchups.
2021 MEETING: Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14
BETTING ODDS: Texas Tech -3.5, total O/U: 64
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: KANSAS
2021 RECORD: 2-10 (1-8)
HEAD COACH: Lance Leipold
2022 RECORD: 6-3 (3-3)
All things considered, describing this season as a success for the Jayhawks would be a massive understatement. No one in the country had any expectations even remotely close to a 6-3 record through 9 games for Kansas, and Lance Leipold's squad is going bowling for the first time since 2008. A 1-3 record since the sizzling 5-0 start this season, however, tempered the sentiment in Lawrence somewhat, but Kansas comes to Lubbock as a much better team than any other in recent memory.
KEY PLAYERS
Quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean both have proven to be great starting options for the Jayhawks, and since Daniels' injury during week 5, Bean has been fantastic. The dual-threat senior rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma State, highlighted by a 73-yard house call. Star running back Devin Neal is a fast, physical back who exploded for over 200 yards rushing AND 100 yards receiving last weekend against Oklahoma and is definitely a player to keep tabs on if you're the Red Raiders. WR Lawrence Arnold leads Kansas in receiving yards and touchdown catches and is always a threat near the goal line. LB Rich Miller and S Kenny Logan Sr. are tied for the lead in total tackles on the Jayhawks and DE Lonnie Phelps has 6 total sacks on the season and poses the biggest threat to Texas Tech's offensive line.
MATCHUP PREDICTION
There are quarterback question marks for both teams as we near Saturday's contest and it will be interesting to see who gets the start between Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean for the Jayhawks and Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough for the Red Raiders.
This game is hard to get a read on but I like the Red Raiders to get back in the win column at home. Bowl eligibility is on the line and winning this game would be crucial for the Red Raiders to achieve it. Kansas has one of the worst pass defenses in the Big 12 and Texas Tech will have lots of success through the air.
Give me Tech in a relatively close one.
Score Prediction
Texas Tech - 34
Kansas - 21
