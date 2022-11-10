GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX WHEN: Saturday, November 12th at 6:00 PM

WATCH IT ON: ESPN+ SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech leads 21-2 all-time. The Red Raiders have won 14 of the past 15 matchups.

2021 MEETING: Texas Tech 41, Kansas 14

BETTING ODDS: Texas Tech -3.5, total O/U: 64



WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: KANSAS

2021 RECORD: 2-10 (1-8) HEAD COACH: Lance Leipold

2022 RECORD: 6-3 (3-3)



All things considered, describing this season as a success for the Jayhawks would be a massive understatement. No one in the country had any expectations even remotely close to a 6-3 record through 9 games for Kansas, and Lance Leipold's squad is going bowling for the first time since 2008. A 1-3 record since the sizzling 5-0 start this season, however, tempered the sentiment in Lawrence somewhat, but Kansas comes to Lubbock as a much better team than any other in recent memory.



KEY PLAYERS

Quarterbacks Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean both have proven to be great starting options for the Jayhawks, and since Daniels' injury during week 5, Bean has been fantastic. The dual-threat senior rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown against Oklahoma State, highlighted by a 73-yard house call. Star running back Devin Neal is a fast, physical back who exploded for over 200 yards rushing AND 100 yards receiving last weekend against Oklahoma and is definitely a player to keep tabs on if you're the Red Raiders. WR Lawrence Arnold leads Kansas in receiving yards and touchdown catches and is always a threat near the goal line. LB Rich Miller and S Kenny Logan Sr. are tied for the lead in total tackles on the Jayhawks and DE Lonnie Phelps has 6 total sacks on the season and poses the biggest threat to Texas Tech's offensive line.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSB3b27igJl0IGtlZXAgeW91IHdhaXRpbmcgYW55IGxvbmdlcuKA pjxicj48YnI+VGhlIFNwYW5pc2ggcmFkaW8gY2FsbCBvZiBKYXNvbiBCZWFu 4oCZcyA3My15YXJkIFREIHJ1biDwn5mMPGJyPjxicj7wn46Z77iPIENvdXJ0 ZXN5IG9mIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS0NUaWNvU3Bv cnRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBLQ1RpY29TcG9ydHM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iMGd3aUpITFFUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vYjBnd2lKSExRVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLYW5zYXMgRm9vdGJhbGwg KEBLVV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9L VV9Gb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTU4OTczMTE4ODY1MDE2MDEyOT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5USEFU4oCZUyBIT1cgWU9VIFNUQVJUIEEgR0FNRS4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3dHSFFnUVZNcjIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93R0hR Z1FWTXIyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEthbnNhcyBGb290YmFsbCAoQEtVX0Zv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tVX0Zvb3Ri YWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg4OTgxODU3MDk3NDMzMDg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

MATCHUP PREDICTION

There are quarterback question marks for both teams as we near Saturday's contest and it will be interesting to see who gets the start between Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean for the Jayhawks and Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough for the Red Raiders. This game is hard to get a read on but I like the Red Raiders to get back in the win column at home. Bowl eligibility is on the line and winning this game would be crucial for the Red Raiders to achieve it. Kansas has one of the worst pass defenses in the Big 12 and Texas Tech will have lots of success through the air.

Give me Tech in a relatively close one.



Score Prediction Texas Tech - 34

Kansas - 21





