Red Raiders remain in top 25 in national polls

The Associated Press announced the new rankings for their top 25 college basketball poll on Monday, which still includes Texas Tech.

For another week in a row, the Red Raiders stay at No. 25 just edging their way in the poll. Mark Adams and Co. are coming off of a 78-46 win over Eastern Washington.

According to a Texas Tech Athletics release, Tech is also at No. 22 in the most recent NCAA NET Rankings and No. 19 by Kenpom. The Red Raiders also came in at No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Baylor remains at the top of the rankings at No. 1. Kansas comes in at No. 6 with Iowa State not far behind the Jayhawks at No. 8. Texas falls from a high preseason ranking to No. 17 with a 9-2 record.

No. 25 Texas Tech will host Alabama State at 1 p.m. on Tuesday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.