TTU offer: Hoerstkamp announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 24th. Hoerstkamp says it was Tight Ends coach Luke Wells who made the offer. Other schools: On March 11th, Hoerstkamp listed his top 4 of Kansas State, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri. He has since picked up new offers from Michigan State and Texas Tech.



TTU offer: Burden announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 24th. Other schools: The five-star sophomore already holds 32 offers, recently picking up new offers from Texas Tech, Alabama, Penn State and South Carolina.



TTU offer: Wright announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 25th after speaking with new Defensive Backs coach Derek Jones. Other schools: Wright has 30 offers, with his most recent offers coming from Texas Tech, Arkansas, Texas and Colorado.

TTU offer: Guidry announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 27th after speaking with Tight Ends/Inside Receivers coach Luke Wells. Other schools: Guidry now holds 18 offers, with his most recent offers coming from Texas Tech, Louisiana-Lafayette, UNLV and Prairie View A&M.

TTU offer: Johnson announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 27th.

Other schools: Johnson now holds 38 total offers, with his most recent offers coming from Texas Tech, Washington State, Colorado and Arkansas.

TTU offer: Epton Jr. announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 27th after speaking with Running Backs coach DeAndre Smith. Other schools: Epton Jr. now holds 20 total offers, with his most recent offers coming from Texas Tech, UNLV, Texas State and UTSA.



TTU offer: Green announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 28th.

Other schools: Green now holds 53 offers, with his most recent offers coming from Texas Tech, Arizona State, Tennessee State and Florida.

TTU offer: Lassiter announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 29th.

Other schools: Lassiter now holds 19 offers, with his most recent offers coming from Texas Tech, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Virginia.

TTU offer: Jones announced his offer from Texas Tech on March 30th.

Other schools: Jones now holds 14 offers, with his most recent offers coming from Texas Tech, Tulane, Ole Miss and SMU.