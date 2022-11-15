The Red Raiders are facing the forecast of 20 degree weather at kickoff on Saturday against Iowa State and on a 31 degree morning in Lubbock, they practiced on the outdoor fields.

After that practice, multiple Red Raiders spoke to the media, including Myles Price, Myles Cole, Cam’ron Valdez, Krishon Merriweather and Monroe Mills, breaking down the upcoming opponent in Iowa State and the chilly weather this weekend brings.

“I’m not going to lie, I'm not a fan of the cold, but I don't care. If I had to choose it’d be a nice sunny day, see the palm trees and smell the ocean,” Price said. “I don't wear sleeves, but I think I'm going to need them this week.”

Price also spoke about what the Cyclones will do on defense to stop the Tech offense this weekend.

“They're going to play a lot of cloud coverage,” Price said. “They like to come down hill, they got a couple crash dummies on the team that’ll come and blow the play up, so we’ve got to be prepared for that. We know we're going to have to be super physical on the edge because those guys are definitely a physical team out there.”

Valdez echoed a similar sentiment and spoke about his recovery and his excitement to be back on the field.

“They're very physical. They like to come down and hit and it's going to be another physical game, like last week.” Valdez said. “'I’ve been looking forward to the season and missing games really set me back mentally, because I just wanted to be out there with the guys, with the family, you know, putting everything on the line.”

Monroe Mills, who will get his fair share of Iowa State’s veteran standout edge rusher Will McDonald IV, spoke about the threat that the Iowa State D-Line poses to him and his O-Line unit.

“They spin a lot, that’s something that we’ve been talking about, with a lot of spin moves, they’re really active,” Mills said. “Number nine, he’s a fast guy and he’s been their guy for a while, so we’ve got to be ready for him.”

On the other side of the ball, Merriweather spoke about what he’s seen from the Cyclone offense, speaking about their tendency to go in the screen game and the challenge of containing one of the conference’s best receivers in Xavier Hutchinson.

“On first and second down, they like to do screens on those downs, we’re going to have to be ready to stop that,” Merriweather said. “He's (Hutchinson) really dynamic. He's really good. They look at getting him the ball on about every play. We really have to focus on him.”

Cole also spoke about the Cylcone offense, highlighting the defensive line’s challenge to step up without Tyree Wilson in the fold this weekend.

“We’ve got to stay disciplined with the QB reads, they’re also more passing-focused than they’ve been in previous years, so just the transition to run-stop to pass-rush for us,” Cole said. “It’s the what’s next mentality. I have to step up and focus on my keys this week.”