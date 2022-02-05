Red Raiders overcome slow start to get the win in Morgantown
While it may be fun to watch, style points are not required for road wins in the Big 12 Conference. You count your blessings with every road game you're fortunate enough to win in this league. That's especially true in Morgantown of all places, where Texas Tech was 1-8 all time heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Mountaineers. This game was a tale of two halves for both teams but ultimately, the Red Raiders did what they had to do and found a way to walk out of the WVU Coliseum with a, 60-53, win.
It was another impressive effort by the Red Raiders on defense. When you shoot 37.3 percent on the road, and you’re 4-of-21 from behind the arc, you generally lose those games. Texas Tech, however, held West Virginia to their lowest scoring total of the season, and the defense was able to overcome the Red Raiders' offensive struggles.
It was a slow start for Texas Tech, and they would find themselves in an early, 11-2, hole after shooting 1-of-8 from the field to start the game. The Red Raiders would battle back and go on an 8-0 scoring run to take a, 16-15 lead, their first of the game. The Mountaineers responded late in the first with a 10-0 scoring run of their own and took a, 32-26, lead going into the half.
Jalen Bridges has scored 16 points only three times this season, and the sophomore forward had 16 points at the half for West Virginia. He's averaged one three-pointer per game this year but was 4-of-5 from behind the arc in the first 20 minutes. Bridges would be held scoreless from there on out, and the Red Raiders would put the clamps on defensively in the second half.
The Texas Tech defense held the Mountaineers to 4-of-32 shooting (12.5 percent) in the second half. West Virginia had a hard time scoring after the break with 12 of their 21 second half points coming from the free-throw line.
Daniel Batcho made his presence felt down low on the defensive end and had 4 blocks in the game with three in the second half. Bryson Williams also made a statement on the defensive end and finished the game with 2 blocks and 3 steals. The low post defense for the Red Raiders held West Virginia to only 4 points in the paint over the final 20 minutes.
The Red Raider offense continued to be aggressive in attacking the basket and scored 20 of their 34 second half points in the paint. Williams scored the team’s first 6 points coming out of the intermission and 10 of his 15 points came in the second half. He was a factor in the paint on both ends of the court and did a great job at fighting for offensive position to get himself easy looks around the basket.
Terrance Shannon Jr. had to be carried off the court in the first half after landing awkwardly on his knee following a dunk. He would return in the second half and scored 7 of his 9 points after coming back from the injury. With Adonis Arms also suffering an injury, the team needed him to step up, and Shannon was able to respond with some good offensive play down the stretch.
It’s no secret that Texas Tech has struggled at the free throw line this season, but they’ve been clutch at the line recently down the stretch of games. In their last three contests, the Red Raiders are 33-39 (84.5 percent) at the free throw in the second half of ballgames.
Texas Tech was 11-of-12 from the charity stripe in the second half against the Mountaineers and clutch free throw shooting down the stretch helped put this game away.
The Red Raiders move to 18-5 with the win, and they're tied for second in the Big 12 standings with a 7-3 conference record. Texas Tech will get set to face the Oklahoma Sooners Wednesday night in Norman.