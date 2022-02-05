Red Raiders overcome slow start to get the win in Morgantown

While it may be fun to watch, style points are not required for road wins in the Big 12 Conference. You count your blessings with every road game you're fortunate enough to win in this league. That's especially true in Morgantown of all places, where Texas Tech was 1-8 all time heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Mountaineers. This game was a tale of two halves for both teams but ultimately, the Red Raiders did what they had to do and found a way to walk out of the WVU Coliseum with a, 60-53, win.

It was another impressive effort by the Red Raiders on defense. When you shoot 37.3 percent on the road, and you’re 4-of-21 from behind the arc, you generally lose those games. Texas Tech, however, held West Virginia to their lowest scoring total of the season, and the defense was able to overcome the Red Raiders' offensive struggles.

It was a slow start for Texas Tech, and they would find themselves in an early, 11-2, hole after shooting 1-of-8 from the field to start the game. The Red Raiders would battle back and go on an 8-0 scoring run to take a, 16-15 lead, their first of the game. The Mountaineers responded late in the first with a 10-0 scoring run of their own and took a, 32-26, lead going into the half.

Jalen Bridges has scored 16 points only three times this season, and the sophomore forward had 16 points at the half for West Virginia. He's averaged one three-pointer per game this year but was 4-of-5 from behind the arc in the first 20 minutes. Bridges would be held scoreless from there on out, and the Red Raiders would put the clamps on defensively in the second half.

The Texas Tech defense held the Mountaineers to 4-of-32 shooting (12.5 percent) in the second half. West Virginia had a hard time scoring after the break with 12 of their 21 second half points coming from the free-throw line.

Daniel Batcho made his presence felt down low on the defensive end and had 4 blocks in the game with three in the second half. Bryson Williams also made a statement on the defensive end and finished the game with 2 blocks and 3 steals. The low post defense for the Red Raiders held West Virginia to only 4 points in the paint over the final 20 minutes.



