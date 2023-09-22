Red Raiders open Big 12 slate at West Virginia
GAME DETAILS
Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Pusker Stadium
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23,
Watch it on: ESPN+
All-time series: Tied, 6-6
What you should know: West Virginia
Head coach: Neal Brown
2023 record: 2-1
2022 record: 5-7 (3-6)
Projected conference finish: 14th (Big 12)
Non conference play is over and Texas Tech is full steam ahead into its Big 12 slate, heading to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. The Red Raiders were able to get into the win column a week ago in a 41-3 route of FCS opponent Tarleton State. Tech has been the victors in its last four matchups against the Mountaineers, which has brought the all-time series to an even tally.
West Virginia is led by Neal Brown, who is in his fifth season at the helm for the Mountaineers. Brown’s tenure at West Virginia has been less than illustrious, the UMass graduate holds a 22-25 (.468) record through his four seasons as the lead man. Tech fans may be familiar with Brown, as he was the offensive coordinator for the Red Raiders from 2010 to 2012 on Tommy Tuberville’s staff. Brown’s last season in Lubbock saw Tech put down 676 total yards of offense as the Red Raiders stunned then-No. 5 West Virginia in 49-14 fashion.
The Mountaineers enter the game with a 2-1 record and coming off an emotional win in one of their biggest rivalries over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. The contest against the Panthers was a grit and grind affair, with West Virginia holding the Panthers to six points after forcing three turnovers. The Mountaineers under Brown have been a middle of the pack Big 12 squad, making two bowl games in the process, with a victory in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in 2020. Despite being known for his passing offenses, Brown and West Virginia have been heavily predicated around the run this season. The Mountaineers are fifth in the conference in rushing offense, but are last in passing offense.
ONES TO WATCH: WEST VIRGINIA
OFFENSE
As mentioned before, the Mountaineers are a run-first team and that is how they found success against Pitt. Leading the way out of the backfield is CJ Donaldson, a 6-foot-1 sophomore. Donaldson was featured in seven games last season and his performances were enough to earn him an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
Donaldson rushed for 102 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown against Pitt. Donaldson will be running behind a stout offensive line, which features AP preseason All-American second teamer Zach Frazier at center. At signal caller, it is unclear still who will be taking snaps for the Mountaineers. Garrett Greene is the usual starter, but an ankle injury suffered against Pitt will make him a game time decision Saturday. Nicco Marchiol stepped up and led West Virginia to the win, and he would be the starter if Greene is unavailable.
DEFENSE
The Mountaineer defense is looking to take a significant step forward this season. West Virginia was able to cause havoc against Pitt, forcing the Panthers’ quarterback Phil Jurkovic into questionable throws to force turnovers. On the receiving end of two interceptions was defensive back Beanie Bishop. The two names that West Virginia will rely on the most are Trey Lathan and Lee Kpogba. The latter Kpogba is currently fifth in the Big 12 in tackles (22) and was the Mountaineers’ leading tackler a season ago. Lathan has seen an increase in his role after redshirting in 2022.