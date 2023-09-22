Non conference play is over and Texas Tech is full steam ahead into its Big 12 slate, heading to Morgantown to take on West Virginia. The Red Raiders were able to get into the win column a week ago in a 41-3 route of FCS opponent Tarleton State. Tech has been the victors in its last four matchups against the Mountaineers, which has brought the all-time series to an even tally.

West Virginia is led by Neal Brown, who is in his fifth season at the helm for the Mountaineers. Brown’s tenure at West Virginia has been less than illustrious, the UMass graduate holds a 22-25 (.468) record through his four seasons as the lead man. Tech fans may be familiar with Brown, as he was the offensive coordinator for the Red Raiders from 2010 to 2012 on Tommy Tuberville’s staff. Brown’s last season in Lubbock saw Tech put down 676 total yards of offense as the Red Raiders stunned then-No. 5 West Virginia in 49-14 fashion.

The Mountaineers enter the game with a 2-1 record and coming off an emotional win in one of their biggest rivalries over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. The contest against the Panthers was a grit and grind affair, with West Virginia holding the Panthers to six points after forcing three turnovers. The Mountaineers under Brown have been a middle of the pack Big 12 squad, making two bowl games in the process, with a victory in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in 2020. Despite being known for his passing offenses, Brown and West Virginia have been heavily predicated around the run this season. The Mountaineers are fifth in the conference in rushing offense, but are last in passing offense.