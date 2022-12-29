Mark Adams and the 10-2 Red Raiders are set to begin Big 12 Conference play on New Year's Eve in Forth Worth with an 11 a.m. tipoff against TCU.

The Horned Frogs are No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. They have experience on their side with a handful of players being transfers from recent years. Micah Peavy, for example, is a former Red Raider.

"Reality is going to set in because we're playing against a very well-coached team, a top-25 team in TCU with good players and experienced guys," Adams said. "Everything's going to be more challenging but we'll continue to do what we do best and attack in different ways. I think what we've got to really do is -they attack also - we got to get back on defense. Our transition defense is gotta be really good and they're a physical team so we got to make sure we keep them off the offensive glass."

Adams said everyone is sharing the ball for them right now. Everything seems to have fallen into place. They're still working on defense but the offense is something he is pleased with. The Red Raiders have gone three-straight games eclipsing 100 points.

Adams mentioned the players are buying-in to attacking on offense. He said he thinks it's a combination of confidence and understanding the scheme that has pushed this team in the right direction on offense.

He said one of the teams strengths has always been depth and he believes his bench guys are being more productive. He said they need nine to 10 guys playing well and on the same page.

Kevin Obanor, Adams said, has to embrace the leadership role. He said no one works harder than Obanor. Moving forward he expects him to take charges and be the team leader especially in Big 12 play.

As for the weekly Fardaws Aimaq question, Adams said it was good to see him shooting without a boot, but he's still a few weeks away to fully returning. Adams said the team trainer will let him know when Aimaq is able to suit up and make his Texas Tech debut.