The Texas Tech staff has continued expanding their recruiting board for 2024 with a new offer in the Midwest.

Earlier in October Johnston (Iowa) tight end Jacob Simpson reported an offer from the Red Raiders, his first scholarship opportunity.

Simpson's recruitment is being led by Texas Tech Tight Ends coach Josh Cochran.

What you need to know...

... Simpson's offer from Texas Tech, which he announced on October 11th, was and remains his first scholarship offer.

... Through 7 games in his junior campaign, Simpson has made 30 catches for 454 yards and 4 touchdowns,

... Along with football Simpson also plays basketball, baseball and runs track.

... This past April at the Ames 9/10 Co-Ed Track Meet, Simpson ran the 200 meters in 25.90 seconds.

Relationship with the Texas Tech coaches: "Coach (James) Blanchard reached out a couple times but my main contact was through coach (Josh) Cochran. We were in contact for a couple weeks, talking like every day. Before he offered me we had a phone call, it was like half an hour to 45 minute phone call and then a couple days later we FaceTime'd and that's when the offer came.

I love the coaches. Like coach McGuire, he's great. I had a FaceTime with him the other day. I talk to coach Cochran daily still so they're good people."

What coach Cochran likes about him: "He really likes my raw athletic size and how I am. I have the ability to go up and make a play but I can also lead on a run block and I'm versatile in that way.

I'm just a big physical receiver who is a vertical threat, and I can go up and catch the ball in the red zone. I can also be inserted into the run game and be physical there. Most people don't believe that I'm as fast as I am so I can beat corners over the top pretty easily."

Reaction to offer: "I was expecting the offer at some point but I didn't know how early it would come. I was stoked to receive my first one."