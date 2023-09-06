The Texas Tech Red Raiders were among the first schools to the party for Alief Hastings 2025 strongside defensive end Smith Orogbo when he was offered on August 30. Smith is now up to three offers and will undoubtedly receive more as his recruitment has just begun.

RedRaiderSports caught up with him to discuss his offer from Texas Tech.

What you need to know...

...He has offers from the Red Raiders, Arkansas State, and Houston, with the Cougars being his latest on August 31.

...He also competes in track for the Bears, throwing the discus and shot put.

What has the recruiting process been like?

"It's been great because I get to know the coaching staff, and I get to learn about the schools and programs."

What was it like getting your first Power Five offer from Texas Tech?

"It was great getting offered by them because Coach (James) Blanchard and Coach (Brian) Nance showed me much love."

What is your relationship with the Texas Tech coaches? Who do you talk with the most?

"I have a nice relationship with the Texas Tech coaches. The other coaches I have talked to were Coach (Zarnell) Fitch, the defensive line coach, and Coach (James) Lockhart."