Red Raiders looking to keep Georgetown (TX) OL Kaden Scherer in state

Georgetown (Texas) offensive lineman Kaden Scherer may be relatively new to the position, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a sought-after prospect in the 2026 class. Despite only transitioning to offensive line within the last year, Scherer has already racked up 23 scholarship offers, with programs across the country vying for his commitment.

Texas Tech recently entered the mix with an offer, and the Red Raiders are set to host Scherer for an official visit in June.

RedRaiderSports caught up with Scherer to discuss his interest in Texas Tech and overall recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Other than Texas Tech, Scherer has also received offers from the likes of Arkansas State, Harvard, Houston, Kansas State, North Texas, Northwestern, Rice, Tulane and UTSA among others.

... Scherer has set 3 official visits so far, to Northwestern (May 9-11), to Kansas State (May 29-31) and to Texas Tech (June 6-8)

... Scherer previously visited Texas Tech back in October 2024 for the home football game vs Baylor

... At Dallas Rivals Combine last April, Scherer recorded a 5.45 40 yard dash, 8.18 3 cone drill, 4.874 5-10-5 shuttle, 94.5 broad jump and 21.9 vertical jump

... Scherer helped Georgetown to a 10-2 record in 2024

How Texas Tech got involved: "Yeah so I went there in October, like you said. I was talking to the GM, (James) Blanchard. He's a great guy. And then in January when the coaches could stop by, both McGuire's, coach (Clay) McGuire and the head coach (Joey) McGuire stopped by, saw me, I got both of their numbers. We communicated on a good basis and just built a great relationship from there in January, and then we've been staying in touch throughout, just keeping each other updated.

They invited me out to spring ball but I couldn't make it. And then I got the offer, and I set up the official visit for June. I'm really excited to get out there. The recruiting process with them has been great. They've been keeping in touch and keeping me updated, and really showing the love from Tech."