Red Raiders looking for their first season sweep against Baylor since 2005
GAME DETAILS:
WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX
WHEN: 8:00 PM, Wednesday | Feb. 16th
WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2
SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 79-59 all-time against Baylor. The Bears have won two straight in Lubbock and six of their last eight games against the Red Raiders.
BAYLOR BEARS 2021-22 SCHEDULE
WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT BAYLOR?
• The Bears are 21-4 on the season, and they’re in second place in the Big 12 standings with a 9-3 conference record.
• Baylor is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They’re 3-2 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Villanova, Iowa State, and Texas.
• The Bears have the No. 36 scoring offense in the country, and they’re 35th in field goal percentage.
• Baylor has the 24th best scoring defense in college basketball, but they’re 139th in field goal percentage allowed.
• The Bears are 18th in turnovers forced and 12th in steals per game.
• Baylor is No. 4 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 8th in offensive efficiency and 13th in defensive efficiency.
• The Bears have six wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Michigan State, Villanova, Iowa State, Oklahoma (twice), Texas).
THREE BEARS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
LJ CRYER | 6-FOOT-1 | GUARD |SOPHOMORE
Cryer has missed Baylor’s last five games and is currently considered a game time decision for Wednesday night. He’s leading the Bears in scoring with 13.9 points per game and is shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Cryer leads the Big 12 and has the fourth highest three-point field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.7 percent.
JAMES AKINJO | 6-FOOT-1 | GUARD | SENIOR
Akinjo is the Bears second leading scorer with 13.1 points per game, and he leads the team with 5.7 assists per game. He has 16 career games of 20 points or more, and he has a 1.85 assist-to-turnover ratio this season. Akinjo is 24th in the nation in steals and is averaging 2.2 per game for the Baylor defense.
ADAM FLAGLER | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | JUNIOR
Flagler is third on the team in scoring with 13 points per game and second in assists with 3.2 per game. He shoots 44.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from behind the arc this season. Flagler averages 1.2 steals per game on the defensive end for the Bears.
TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. BAYLOR DEFENSE
BAYLOR OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE
ANALYZING THE MATCHUP:
Baylor is one of the more balanced basketball teams in the country, and when they’re playing at full strength, it’s hard to identify any weaknesses. One big factor for the Bears in this matchup will be the availability of their leading scorer LJ Cryer, as he's currently listed as a game-time decision.
In Texas Tech’s last two losses, the opposition’s best three-point shooters were able to get hot and make the Red Raiders pay from deep. Umoja Gibson hit eight three-pointers and dropped 30 points in Oklahoma's win against Tech. Ochai Agbaji for Kansas nailed seven three-pointers in a 37-point scoring effort to lock-in the victory over the Red Raiders.
Cryer, much like Gibson and Agbaji, is fully capable of take over a game on the offensive end. He’s top five in the country in three-point field goal percentage, and his presence would be a huge boost for the Bears offense on Wednesday night. Mark Adams noted the impact Cryer has for Baylor on the court.
“He (Cryer) hurt us certainly in Waco, and he’s their best three-point shooter on paper,” Adams said. “He’s just tremendous and another weapon.
“You’ve got Mayer who can shoot threes, and then you’ve got Flagler and Akinjo. Then you stick Cryer out there too, and they can spread the floor so much that it’s difficult to guard those guys.”
One key factor for the Red Raiders in this matchup will be successfully implementing that next man up approach if Kevin McCullar doesn't play. McCullar was huge in game one against Baylor, and his absence would create opportunities for other guys to step up and produce on both ends of the court.
Adonis Arms led the team in scoring, rebounds, and assists in the first matchup against the Bears. The Red Raiders are going to need big contributions from a multitude of different players, and Arms is a guy they will need to step up and be a big factor again the second time around.
Adams noted that playing their type of game, sticking to the process, and never letting up on defense was key to their success in the first matchup against Baylor.
“We played really well offensively and made a lot of big plays and pressure plays,” Adams said. “Adonis had a great game and made some key plays at the basket.
"We’re going to need some of those type of performances from our guys if we’re going to have a chance to beat Baylor.”