Red Raiders looking for their first season sweep against Baylor since 2005

GAME DETAILS:

WHERE: United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX WHEN: 8:00 PM, Wednesday | Feb. 16th WATCH IT ON: ESPN 2 SERIES HISTORY: Texas Tech is 79-59 all-time against Baylor. The Bears have won two straight in Lubbock and six of their last eight games against the Red Raiders.

BAYLOR BEARS 2021-22 SCHEDULE

WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT BAYLOR?

• The Bears are 21-4 on the season, and they’re in second place in the Big 12 standings with a 9-3 conference record. • Baylor is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 8 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They’re 3-2 against teams ranked in the top 25 with wins over Villanova, Iowa State, and Texas. • The Bears have the No. 36 scoring offense in the country, and they’re 35th in field goal percentage. • Baylor has the 24th best scoring defense in college basketball, but they’re 139th in field goal percentage allowed. • The Bears are 18th in turnovers forced and 12th in steals per game. • Baylor is No. 4 out of 358 schools in the KenPom ratings for adjusted efficiency margin. They’re 8th in offensive efficiency and 13th in defensive efficiency. • The Bears have six wins over teams in the KenPom top 50 (Michigan State, Villanova, Iowa State, Oklahoma (twice), Texas).

THREE BEARS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:

LJ CRYER | 6-FOOT-1 | GUARD |SOPHOMORE

Cryer has missed Baylor’s last five games and is currently considered a game time decision for Wednesday night. He’s leading the Bears in scoring with 13.9 points per game and is shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Cryer leads the Big 12 and has the fourth highest three-point field goal percentage in college basketball at 46.7 percent.

JAMES AKINJO | 6-FOOT-1 | GUARD | SENIOR

Akinjo is the Bears second leading scorer with 13.1 points per game, and he leads the team with 5.7 assists per game. He has 16 career games of 20 points or more, and he has a 1.85 assist-to-turnover ratio this season. Akinjo is 24th in the nation in steals and is averaging 2.2 per game for the Baylor defense.

ADAM FLAGLER | 6-FOOT-3 | GUARD | JUNIOR

Flagler is third on the team in scoring with 13 points per game and second in assists with 3.2 per game. He shoots 44.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from behind the arc this season. Flagler averages 1.2 steals per game on the defensive end for the Bears.

TEXAS TECH OFFENSE VS. BAYLOR DEFENSE

BAYLOR OFFENSE VS. TEXAS TECH DEFENSE

ANALYZING THE MATCHUP: