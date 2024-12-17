Red Raiders land veteran ACC quarterback Mitch Griffis

The commit party continued on in Lubbock, TX with an under-the-radar yet key addition in former Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis.

Griffis had arrived for his official visit at Texas Tech on Friday and publicly announced his commitment on Tuesday morning. An existing relationship with Texas Tech offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich gave the Red Raiders an in and Griffis saw all he needed to in order to announce for the Red Raiders.

Griffis transferred from Wake Forest to Marshall following the 2023 season, but decided he would be stepping away from the game in June, 2024. He did not play during the 2024 season.

In 2023 while at Wake Forest, Griffis saw his most extensive action to date, going 124/207 (59.9%) for 1,553 passing yards, 9 touchdown passes to 7 interceptions. For his career he has 15 touchdown passes to 8 interceptions, all at Wake Forest.

"Yeah, coach (Mack) Leftwich reached out to me. We had a previous relationship and when he got the job he just reached out to me and said he was interested in what I could help the team with and the role that I could serve the team with. So he reached out to me, we got on a phone call and scheduled the visit.

When he was at Texas State he recruited me out of the portal last year a little bit. We had a few conversations so that's how we were familiar with each other."

Though Griffis played at an ACC program in Wake Forest, he was still impressed by Texas Tech's new football facilities as well as the people inside the building.

"The facilities are amazing. We had awesome facilities at Wake but these are incredible. I've never seen anything like this, this is unbelievable. Those are all cool but the thing that matters most is the people. I think the people always make the place and I could just tell that the energy and the relationships that these people have with each other and how genuine they were and how much they cared about me as a person and spending time with me, I just felt that it was a special place because of the special people that were here."