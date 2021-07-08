Red Raiders land Rivals 250 ATH Maurion Horn

Over the weekend, Matt Wells and his staff added commitment No. 6 to the 2021 recruiting class with Broken Arrow (Okla.) athlete Maurion Horn announcing his commitment to the Red Raiders.

What you need to know...

... Horn announced his offer from the Red Raiders on April 10th, 2020

... the four-star standout, who plays both sides of the ball for his team, put up 1,591 total yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. His defensive stats were not available.

...Horn plays corner back, running back, wide receiver and is a returner on special teams for punts and kick offs

When did you know it was TTU?: "It was probably about 2-3 days after my official visit. I had gone on another official visit to Baylor beforehand, and I just felt comfortable with the Texas Tech coaches. I talked with my family and they knew I was ready to make my decision, so I called Coach (Matt) Wells and told him I was ready to be a Red Raider.

He was on vacation, but he was super pumped and going crazy. After that, the entire coaching staff was calling, texting and messaging me. My phone was going crazy!"

Relationship with TTU coaches: "I really do speak with the entire coaching staff a lot, even Coach (Preston) Pehrson and the recruiting staff. I would say that Coach Matt Wells was the one I would talk with the most. We were connected during the pandemic with Zoom calls, and I felt comfortable with the coaches at Tech.

Coach Wells and I would talk about more than football. We talked about family and what i want to do after football, and that made them stand out in my mind."

Labeled as "Athlete", what did the TTU coaches say about your position at the college level?: "The Texas Tech coaches are giving me the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball, corner back and wide receiver or running back. I have always wanted to try and play both sides of the ball in college, so that was also appealing to me. I play corner, running back and receiver in high school now for Broken Arrow.

I have joined offensive and defensive Zooms with the coaching staff over the past year, and overall every coach at Texas Tech believes that I can make a big impact for them on either side of the ball. I even met with both sets of coaches during my official visit, we have had a lot of communication about the opportunity to compete."