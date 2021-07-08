Red Raiders land Rivals 250 ATH Maurion Horn
Over the weekend, Matt Wells and his staff added commitment No. 6 to the 2021 recruiting class with Broken Arrow (Okla.) athlete Maurion Horn announcing his commitment to the Red Raiders.
What you need to know...
... Horn announced his offer from the Red Raiders on April 10th, 2020
... the four-star standout, who plays both sides of the ball for his team, put up 1,591 total yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior. His defensive stats were not available.
...Horn plays corner back, running back, wide receiver and is a returner on special teams for punts and kick offs
When did you know it was TTU?: "It was probably about 2-3 days after my official visit. I had gone on another official visit to Baylor beforehand, and I just felt comfortable with the Texas Tech coaches. I talked with my family and they knew I was ready to make my decision, so I called Coach (Matt) Wells and told him I was ready to be a Red Raider.
He was on vacation, but he was super pumped and going crazy. After that, the entire coaching staff was calling, texting and messaging me. My phone was going crazy!"
Relationship with TTU coaches: "I really do speak with the entire coaching staff a lot, even Coach (Preston) Pehrson and the recruiting staff. I would say that Coach Matt Wells was the one I would talk with the most. We were connected during the pandemic with Zoom calls, and I felt comfortable with the coaches at Tech.
Coach Wells and I would talk about more than football. We talked about family and what i want to do after football, and that made them stand out in my mind."
Labeled as "Athlete", what did the TTU coaches say about your position at the college level?: "The Texas Tech coaches are giving me the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball, corner back and wide receiver or running back. I have always wanted to try and play both sides of the ball in college, so that was also appealing to me. I play corner, running back and receiver in high school now for Broken Arrow.
I have joined offensive and defensive Zooms with the coaching staff over the past year, and overall every coach at Texas Tech believes that I can make a big impact for them on either side of the ball. I even met with both sets of coaches during my official visit, we have had a lot of communication about the opportunity to compete."
What stoodout during your official visit to TTU?: "It is a lot like Tulsa, and there are a lot of Tulsa people there. I liked how everyting is close together, the dorms to the fieldhouse and campus. It just felt like home and I was already liking Texas Tech, so that made my decision easier.
I also want to major in Business, and I was able to tour the campus and talk with the academic advisors about the programs and options within the Business School."
How does it feel to be committed?: "It feels good to know where I'm going now and I can focus on my senior season and move forward stress free. I'm very confident in my decision and I'm ready to become a Red Raider."
Recruiting other 2022 prospects: "Oh yeah, for sure I'm going to recruit others. There are some guys out there that i would love to come join our class. I have already talked with some of the other current commitments and we are working on some other guys."
Currently rated a 5.8 four-star prospect, Horn is listed as the No. 213 overall prospect on the Rivals 250 national rankings, the No. 10 overall athlete prospect in the nation and the No. 5 overall prospect on the Rivals Oklahoma Top 15 for the 2022 class.
He chose the Red Raiders over 11 other offers, including offers from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, USC, Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Michigan State, Kansas and Iowa State.