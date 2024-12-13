Red Raiders land productive SEC cornerback transfer Brice Pollock

Texas Tech has made another big splash in the transfer portal, their fourth commitment this week after the portal officially opened on Monday.

The latest Red Raider pledge coming via Mississippi State transfer cornerback Brice Pollock. Pollock arrived in Lubbock on Friday morning and didn't even take 24 hours to make his decision public.

Pollock started every game as a Bulldog this season, playing 720 snaps on the year and finishing with a season PFF grade of 76.5. Among all SEC cornerbacks with 200 snaps played during the 2024 season, Pollock's grade ranked 9th best.

He totaled 48 tackles, 1 interception and 7 passes defended on the season.