Red Raiders land productive SEC cornerback transfer Brice Pollock

Texas Tech has made another big splash in the transfer portal, their fourth commitment this week after the portal officially opened on Monday.
The latest Red Raider pledge coming via Mississippi State transfer cornerback Brice Pollock. Pollock arrived in Lubbock on Friday morning and didn't even take 24 hours to make his decision public.
Pollock started every game as a Bulldog this season, playing 720 snaps on the year and finishing with a season PFF grade of 76.5. Among all SEC cornerbacks with 200 snaps played during the 2024 season, Pollock's grade ranked 9th best.
He totaled 48 tackles, 1 interception and 7 passes defended on the season.
Pollock had an existing relationship with Texas Tech analyst Darcel McBath, as McBath was the Mississippi State cornerbacks coach from 2020-2023. Make no mistake, McBath's presence on Texas Tech's staff was critical in landing Pollock.
Pollock joins a revamped secondary which will include North Dakota State transfer Cole Wisniewski and Charlotte transfer Dontae Balfour.
Pollock will arrive with two seasons of eligibility remaining. Pollock was a Rivals 5.7 three-star prospect coming out of Snellville (GA) Shiloh high school as part of the 2023 recruiting class.
