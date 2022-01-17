Red Raiders land OL transfer Michael Shanahan

"The coaches are building something special at Texas Tech. At the end of the day, the coaches made me feel at home and I was very excited about the opportunity with Texas Tech. Even when I took my last visit to Oklahoma State, I was thinking about Tech and I really feel that I can become the best football player I can be there."

"My phone was going crazy at first, it came and went. Things finally slowed down and I was able to make my decision, but the entire time I really wanted to take my time and make the right decision. It felt like I had time, but I didn't really have a lot of time, so it was a wild process.

The newest Red Raider talked about the transfer portal experience over this past month and why he ultimately chose Texas Tech as his next home.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound tackle announced his intentions to transfer on December 6th, and then the flood gates opened with over 20 college programs offering a scholarship.

After starting nearly 20 games for the Skyhawks at left tackle, Shanahan was named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team and the HERO Sports' Sophomore All-American Team.

Only three years ago, Michael Shanahan 's Rivals profile had no picture, no rating, listed him as a tight end and showed one offer from Tennessee-Martin.

New offensive line coach Stephen Hamby played a big role in Shanahan's recruitment and the All-American product shared more about their relationship.

"We actually played against each other this season, and I was a fan of the offense and their style of play. Meeting with him in person, he was very real and I liked his personality. Plus, Coach Hamby and Texas Tech were the first Power Five program to take a chance on me, offer me a scholarship.

"During the visit, we sat down at the whiteboard and went over the offensive scheme and the offensive line fits. As explosive as the offense is, it is a very simple offense and a system I feel that I can grasp pretty quickly."

In terms of the 'fit' on the Texas Tech offensive line, Shanahan has talked with the coaches about the opportunity to compete this off-season at the tackle position.

"Yes, Coach Hamby and I talked about the fit and there is a great opportunity to come into the program and compete. I'm going to compete at left tackle and work towards securing a position, but versatility is key. I'm willing to play wherever the coaches and program needs from me.

"My preference is tackle, I started nearly 20 games at left tackle for UT-Martin. My ultimate goal is to get into a Power Five weight program and add some weight to my frame."

Shanahan also spent time getting to know Joey McGuire during the recruiting process and provided his thoughts on the Red Raiders' new head coach.

"He is a 10 out of 10 hire for Texas Tech. You see him all the time, and we have conversations about things outside of football and he is an unbelievable coach. I'm excited to play for him, because he is very genuine and seems to be all about the players. That was consistent with all of the Texas Tech coaches, they were all very real and made me feel at home."

Outside of football, Shanahan is viewing this transfer as an opportunity to expand upon his goals in the classroom as well.

"Well, my major was inter-disiplinary studies and I would like to pursue more academically. I would like to major in Business and I'm still working on a specific degree, but I'm very excited to work with the academic support group at Texas Tech."

Michael is one of six Shanahan siblings, and his younger brother T.J. Shanahan is a five-star offensive guard prospect in the 2023 class.

"We have definitely talked about playing together, but I want him to make his own decision and experience the recruiting process himself. Some people try to tie us together, but I tell him to do what is best for him at the end of the day. We are both good enough players and can take our own paths, and it is his decision."

Shanahan joins the Red Raiders with two (2) years of eligibility remaining and plans to officially join the program later this week.