Red Raiders land four-star standout Kevin McCullar
Four-star guard Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Thursday, giving Chris Beard and the Red Raider coaching staff a tremendous late addition to their 2018 class.
The San Antonio Wagner standout chose the Red Raiders over a final five that also included Houston, Kansas State, Louisville and Virginia Tech. He also held offers from Baylor, Minnesota, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M and Xavier.
COMMITTED..... 🤭 (click the link to see my full commitment video) https://t.co/H0F4rWhJSM pic.twitter.com/kYDqsX66Kt— ¹⁵ (@Kevin_McCullar) July 6, 2018
McCullar, will graduate early high school and enroll at Texas Tech in Jan. 2019.