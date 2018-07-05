Ticker
Red Raiders land four-star standout Kevin McCullar

Aaron Dickens • RedRaiderSports.com
Editor

Four-star guard Kevin McCullar announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Thursday, giving Chris Beard and the Red Raider coaching staff a tremendous late addition to their 2018 class.

The San Antonio Wagner standout chose the Red Raiders over a final five that also included Houston, Kansas State, Louisville and Virginia Tech. He also held offers from Baylor, Minnesota, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas A&M and Xavier.

McCullar, will graduate early high school and enroll at Texas Tech in Jan. 2019.

