Red Raiders kick off Maui Invitational with Creighton Bluejays
GAME DETAILS
WHERE: Lahaina Civic Cente, Maui, HI
WHEN: Monday, November 21st at 1:30 PM
WATCH IT ON: ESPN2
SERIES HISTORY: Creighton leads 3-1 all-time.
ODDS: Texas Tech +3.5
WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: CREIGHTON
2021 RECORD: 23-12 (12-7 Big East)
HEAD COACH: Greg McDermott
2022 RECORD: 4-0
AP RANKING: No.10
The Creighton Bluejays entered the 2022-23 season after a successful campaign last year in which they finished fourth in the Big East and earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Some key departures hurt the Bluejays in the off-season, including leading scorer Ryan Hawkins, but returnees Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard look to make a big impact on Creighton's season this year.
Three Bluejays to keep an eye on:
1) Ryan Kalkbrenner (7-1, C)
Kalkbrenner has been arguably the Bluejays' best player thus far. The 7-footer is an extremely efficient scorer with great post-moves near the basket and is averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 80.6% from the field through four games this season. Scoring 20+ in two games already, Kalkbrenner certainly will be a challenge for the Red Raider defense and Daniel Batcho.
2) Ryan Nembhard (6-0, G)
Nembhard has been one of the best point guards in the Big East and the country this year. The crafty guard is an assist machine, averaging nearly 7 per game, including a 12 assist outing against Holy Cross on November 14th. One of the traits that makes Nembhard so effective, however, is he simply doesn't turn the ball over. In four games, Nembhard has only committed two total turnovers, both of which came against Creighton's win over North Dakota in week two. He isn't as much of a scoring threat - no games over 9 points this year - but can definitely hurt defenses in other ways if not contained.
3) Baylor Scheierman (6-7, F)
The highly-coveted South Dakota State transfer suits up for the Bluejays this year after earning First Team All-Summit League honors and Player of the Year in the Summit League. Scheierman is a good rebounder and three-point shooter who is traditionally known for his scoring ability. The 6-7 senior is averaging 10.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on the year.
MATCHUP PREDICTION
Creighton will be the first true test for Mark Adams and the Red Raiders.
Texas Tech will have to limit turnovers and force the Bluejays to play at a slower pace in order to win on Monday. Creighton hasn't played an opponent even remotely close to Tech in terms of defensive talent and I think that they could struggle early in the game to get points on the board. The real key to me is the guard play with the Red Raiders in regards to shot-making and turnovers and the Daniel Batcho/Ryan Kalkbrenner matchup down low. I don't know of the Creighton top-10 hype is warranted just yet. Monday will tell us a lot.
Give me the Red Raiders in a close one.
Score Prediction
Texas Tech - 73
Creighton - 71
The OFFICIAL solar panel installer of RedRaiderSports.com!
www.energyrenovationcenter.com
Why Energy Renovation Center?
Energy Renovation Center is a DFW based solar installation company which prides itself on quality installation and customer service. Let’s give you an answer of “Why ERC” . We pay close attention to detail when it comes to taking care of our clients. Moreover, an excellent customer experience is what we strive for with every install. If something doesn’t go as planned, we always work hard to correct anything that needs attention. Moreover, we take 100% pride in everything we do. That is why we do not outsource, from educating homeowners in the community to designing a custom system and installing it right the first time! Customer satisfaction is guaranteed.
Clayton Summerlin
Energy Renovation Center
TDLR Lic# 35068 | CSLB Lic# 10093262016
E Randol Mill Rd. Ste. 409 Arlington, TX 76011
claytons@energyrenovationcenter.com
EARN $500 FOR EACH FRIEND THAT GOES SOLAR WITH US! Energy Renovation Center has paid out over $1.2 million to our users! Tell a friend. Get paid!