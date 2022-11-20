GAME DETAILS

WHERE: Lahaina Civic Cente, Maui, HI WHEN: Monday, November 21st at 1:30 PM WATCH IT ON: ESPN2 SERIES HISTORY: Creighton leads 3-1 all-time.

ODDS: Texas Tech +3.5





WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW: CREIGHTON

2021 RECORD: 23-12 (12-7 Big East) HEAD COACH: Greg McDermott 2022 RECORD: 4-0 AP RANKING: No.10



The Creighton Bluejays entered the 2022-23 season after a successful campaign last year in which they finished fourth in the Big East and earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Some key departures hurt the Bluejays in the off-season, including leading scorer Ryan Hawkins, but returnees Ryan Kalkbrenner and Ryan Nembhard look to make a big impact on Creighton's season this year.





Three Bluejays to keep an eye on:

1) Ryan Kalkbrenner (7-1, C)

Kalkbrenner has been arguably the Bluejays' best player thus far. The 7-footer is an extremely efficient scorer with great post-moves near the basket and is averaging 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 80.6% from the field through four games this season. Scoring 20+ in two games already, Kalkbrenner certainly will be a challenge for the Red Raider defense and Daniel Batcho.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5hIG9uZS1oYW5kZWQgS2FsayBzbGFtIPCfmI08YnI+d2UmIzM5O3Zl IGJlZW4gYmxlc3NlZCB0b25pZ2h0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0pheXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0pheXM8L2E+IC8vIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUnlhbkthbGticmVubmVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBSeWFuS2Fsa2JyZW5uZXI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9P Q09veER5TTJiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vT0NPb3hEeU0yYjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBDcmVpZ2h0b24gTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQmx1ZWph eU1CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CbHVlamF5TUJC L3N0YXR1cy8xNTkzNDM5MDI3MDI1MzgzNDI2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

2) Ryan Nembhard (6-0, G)

Nembhard has been one of the best point guards in the Big East and the country this year. The crafty guard is an assist machine, averaging nearly 7 per game, including a 12 assist outing against Holy Cross on November 14th. One of the traits that makes Nembhard so effective, however, is he simply doesn't turn the ball over. In four games, Nembhard has only committed two total turnovers, both of which came against Creighton's win over North Dakota in week two. He isn't as much of a scoring threat - no games over 9 points this year - but can definitely hurt defenses in other ways if not contained.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj50aGlzIGlzIHN0cmFpZ2h0IG5hc3R5IGZyb20gcnlhbiBuZW1iaGFy ZDxicj48YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9CMEZPU0NFdWVhIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjBGT1NDRXVlYTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCSUcg RUFTVCBNQkIgKEBCSUdFQVNUTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0JJR0VBU1RNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTM0MjYzMTM0NjA4MzAyMDg/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

3) Baylor Scheierman (6-7, F)

The highly-coveted South Dakota State transfer suits up for the Bluejays this year after earning First Team All-Summit League honors and Player of the Year in the Summit League. Scheierman is a good rebounder and three-point shooter who is traditionally known for his scoring ability. The 6-7 senior is averaging 10.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on the year.

MATCHUP PREDICTION

Creighton will be the first true test for Mark Adams and the Red Raiders. Texas Tech will have to limit turnovers and force the Bluejays to play at a slower pace in order to win on Monday. Creighton hasn't played an opponent even remotely close to Tech in terms of defensive talent and I think that they could struggle early in the game to get points on the board. The real key to me is the guard play with the Red Raiders in regards to shot-making and turnovers and the Daniel Batcho/Ryan Kalkbrenner matchup down low. I don't know of the Creighton top-10 hype is warranted just yet. Monday will tell us a lot.

Give me the Red Raiders in a close one.



Score Prediction Texas Tech - 73

Creighton - 71



