Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Two recap
Week two of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level.
Here is the week two recap...
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
After a big week one with more than 100 receiving yards, Amendola was quiet in week two as he was held without a reception and only had one target.
He did return two punts for 11 yards on special teams.
Danny Amendola has replaced Jamal Agnew on punt return.— kyle meinke (@kmeinke) September 15, 2019
Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
Clark was inactive for the Colts this week.
Our #INDvsTEN inactives. pic.twitter.com/SSwNxk9AXZ— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 15, 2019
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
Coutee had two receptions for seven yards in the Texans' win.
WR Keke Coutee's first catch of the season is for 6 yards. #JAXvsHOU— SportsRadio 610 (@SportsRadio610) September 15, 2019
Michael Crabtree, WR, Arizona
Crabtree had two receptions for 13 yards in the Cardinals' loss.
Michael Crabtree makes his first reception as a Cardinal.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 15, 2019
(Much to the chagrin of @MarvinBama15)
Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville
Davis did not record any statistics in the Jaguars' loss.
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
Eguavoen recorded four tackles in the Jaguars' loss.
Sam Eguavoen blows up the lead block and makes the play. pic.twitter.com/cYwrLgrkj8— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 15, 2019
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
Grant had one carry for -4 yards and made three receptions for 22 yards on offense.
On special teams he returned a kickoff for 39 yards and had two punt returns for five yards.
I endorse Jakeem Grant taking a kickoff out anytime it’s in the middle of the end zone. Why not? The changes something special could happen is about 12 percent, but that’s better odds than Miami’s offense converting a third down right now. pic.twitter.com/uu18netnww— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 16, 2019
Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas
Hyder recorded one tackle in the Cowboys' win.
Heck of a play from Kerry Hyder to blow up the TE and make the tackle on Peterson. pic.twitter.com/OBG9YxYK3e— Connor Livesay (@ConnorNFLDraft) September 16, 2019
Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle
Jackson recorded three tackles, a sack and had two QB hits in the Seahawks' win,
Branden Jackson, who grew up about a half an hour from here, with a sack. Steelers will punt. #Seahawks— John Boyle (@johnpboyle) September 15, 2019
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
Mahomes went 30/44 for 443 yards and four touchdown passes in the Chiefs' win. He also had a carry for -1 yard.
Patrick Mahomes isn't fair.— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2019
In the first half: 18/26, 313 yards, 4 TDs
Absurd. pic.twitter.com/vdrepHL4ow
DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland
Washington had three carries for 9 yards and added two catches for 26 yards in the Raiders' loss. He also chipped in with one tackle.
Third down and four for #Raiders. Carr in shotgun. Escapes instant pressure to find DeAndre Washington along the right sideline for first down.— Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 15, 2019
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland
- Dakota Allen, LB, Los Angeles Rams
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee
- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo
- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers