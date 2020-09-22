 RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Two
Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Two

Ravens DT Broderick Washington (#96)
Ravens DT Broderick Washington (#96) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week two of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend...

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore

Ravens 33-16 Texans

Washington played as part of the defensive line rotation but did not record a stat in the road win.

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas

Falcons 39-40 Cowboys

Steele started at right tackle and played every snap in the Cowboys win.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Lions 21-42 Packers

Amendola caught two passes for 21 yards in the loss.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Ravens 33-16 Texans

Coutee caught two passes for 11 yards and lost a fumble in the loss.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Vikings 11-28 Colts

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville

Jaguars 30-33 Titans

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

Chiefs 23-20 Chargers (OT)

Mahomes completed 27 of 47 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime win. He also added 54 rushing yards.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Bills 31-28 Dolphins

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Bills 31-28 Dolphins

Grant caught one pass for two yards and added 11 punt return yards in the loss.

Cody Davis, S, New England

Patriots 30-35 Seahawks

Davis was credited with one tackle in the loss.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle

Patriots 30-35 Seahawks

Brooks played but did not record a stat. With the Seahawks starting strongside linebacker Bruce Irvin suffering a season-ending injury, Brooks' playing time should go up.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco

49ers 31-13 Jets

Hyder notched eight tackles in the road win.

Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

Jaguars 30-33 Titans

Batson was activated from the practice squad this week and chipped in with 11 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards in the win.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

