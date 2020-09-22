RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Two

Week two of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend...

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore Ravens 33-16 Texans Washington played as part of the defensive line rotation but did not record a stat in the road win.

Rookie Broderick Washington getting some early work on the D-line again this week. Ravens rotating all the defensive linemen again — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) September 20, 2020

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas Falcons 39-40 Cowboys Steele started at right tackle and played every snap in the Cowboys win.

Can we please tip our caps to Terence Steele and Brandon Knight. Playing from behind, with the Falcons DEs able to pin their ears back, the kids held up really well. — rabblerousr (@rabblerousr) September 20, 2020

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Lions 21-42 Packers Amendola caught two passes for 21 yards in the loss.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Ravens 33-16 Texans Coutee caught two passes for 11 yards and lost a fumble in the loss.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis Vikings 11-28 Colts

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars 30-33 Titans

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 Chargers (OT) Mahomes completed 27 of 47 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns in the overtime win. He also added 54 rushing yards.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Bills 31-28 Dolphins

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Bills 31-28 Dolphins Grant caught one pass for two yards and added 11 punt return yards in the loss.



jakeem grant with a nice punt return pic.twitter.com/6RTYKLKKGn — josh houtz (@houtz) September 20, 2020

Cody Davis, S, New England Patriots 30-35 Seahawks Davis was credited with one tackle in the loss.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Patriots 30-35 Seahawks Brooks played but did not record a stat. With the Seahawks starting strongside linebacker Bruce Irvin suffering a season-ending injury, Brooks' playing time should go up.

Pete Carroll expresses extreme confidence in Jordyn Brooks:



"He's ready to play. ... He's so well equipped. He's so fast. He's smart." — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) September 21, 2020

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco 49ers 31-13 Jets Hyder notched eight tackles in the road win.

I love the hustle of edge rusher Kerry Hyder JR. Makes the tackle here pic.twitter.com/6JOHgPfDAe — Coffee Break Sports ☕️🏈 (@coffeebreakYT) September 21, 2020

Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee Jaguars 30-33 Titans Batson was activated from the practice squad this week and chipped in with 11 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards in the win.

Nobody else on the #Titans can do this. Some with straight line speed, but not wiggle like this. Makes you realize why they have been loyal to Batson and gave him every chance. Impressed with him yesterday. @KillaCam_3_ #Batman #Skert 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/yNhdhXfnge — TicTacTitans (@TicTacTitans) September 22, 2020

Red Raiders on Practice Squads - DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City - Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo