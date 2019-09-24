Week three of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level. Here is the week three recap...

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Amendola had four receptions for 37 yards in the Lions' win.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis Clark was inactive for the Colts this week.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Coutee played but did not record any stats in the Texans' win.

On the Jordan Akins TD catch, Keke Coutee is hauling tail down field to try and block someone. Kenny Stills is blocking near the goal line to spring Akins into the end zone untouched. #Texans — patrick (@PatDStat) September 23, 2019

Michael Crabtree, WR, Arizona (current free agent) Crabtree had two receptions for nine yards in the Cardinals' loss. He was then cut the next day.

Source: the Cardinals have cut WR Michael Crabtree. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 23, 2019

Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville Davis did not record any statistics in the Jaguars' win.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Eguavoen led the team with eight tackles in the Dolphins' loss.

🌮 sighting. Recognizes the pull scheme, gets upfield to force Zeke back inside, who is properly cleaned up by Sam Eguavoen, hegets off his block from Fredric. pic.twitter.com/o6awirf4vF — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Grant was all over the field for the Dolphins, finishing with the following stats... - Four yards rushing - Four receptions for 27 yards through the air - A 26 yard kick return - Two punt returns for one yard

Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas Hyder had two tackles, two QB hits and 0.5 sack in the Cowboys' win.

Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle Jackson had two tackles in the Seahawks' loss.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Mahomes went 27/37 for 374 yards and three touchdown passes in the Chiefs' win. He also added nine rushing yards.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland Washington had six carries for 22 yards in the Raiders' loss.

Raiders RB DeAndre Washington with the tough run pic.twitter.com/LMqUhg503i — Not Chris Shepherd's Burner Account (@NotShepsBurner) September 23, 2019

Red Raiders on Practice Squads - Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona - Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore - Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland - Dakota Allen, LB, Los Angeles Rams (Allen claimed by Raiders, will be promoted to 53 man roster for week 4) - Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo