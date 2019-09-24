News More News
Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Three recap

Sam Eguavoen
Sam Eguavoen (Getty Images)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
@BenjaminGolan
Staff Writer

Week three of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level.

Here is the week three recap...

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Amendola had four receptions for 37 yards in the Lions' win.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Clark was inactive for the Colts this week.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Coutee played but did not record any stats in the Texans' win.

Michael Crabtree, WR, Arizona (current free agent)

Crabtree had two receptions for nine yards in the Cardinals' loss. He was then cut the next day.

Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville

Davis did not record any statistics in the Jaguars' win.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Eguavoen led the team with eight tackles in the Dolphins' loss.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Grant was all over the field for the Dolphins, finishing with the following stats...

- Four yards rushing

- Four receptions for 27 yards through the air

- A 26 yard kick return

- Two punt returns for one yard

Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas

Hyder had two tackles, two QB hits and 0.5 sack in the Cowboys' win.

Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

Jackson had two tackles in the Seahawks' loss.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City

Mahomes went 27/37 for 374 yards and three touchdown passes in the Chiefs' win. He also added nine rushing yards.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland

Washington had six carries for 22 yards in the Raiders' loss.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland

- Dakota Allen, LB, Los Angeles Rams (Allen claimed by Raiders, will be promoted to 53 man roster for week 4)

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo

- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

