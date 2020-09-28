RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Three

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Three
Week three of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend...
Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore
Ravens 20-34 Chiefs
Washington was inactive for the Ravens loss on Monday Night Football.
Terence Steele, OT, Dallas
Cowboys 31-38 Seahawks
Steele started at right tackle for the third week in a row but left the game due to illness.
Some clarity on #Cowboys OT Terence Steele...I’m told Steele was not benched against Seattle. He was battling awful food poisoning late Saturday, took 3 IVs in morning w hopes of playing. During the game took another but eventually body just shut down & physically couldn’t play.— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 28, 2020
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
Lions 26-23 Cardinals
Amendola made one catch for 18 yards in the road win.
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
Texans 21-28 Steelers
Coutee did not appear in the box score.
Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
Jets 7-36 Colts
Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville
Dolphins 31-13 Jaguars
Allen made one tackle in the Thursday Night Football loss.
Did y’all just hear that? “ Play was made by Dakota Allen!” SCREAM!! Way to go @dakota_allen40! @Jaguars— Brittany Wagner (@Brittany_MSgirl) September 25, 2020
Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City
Chiefs 34-20 Ravens
Mahomes put on a show, throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns through the air on Monday Night Football. He also added 26 rushing yards plus another score on the ground.
FINAL: @PatrickMahomes' five total TDs lead the @Chiefs to a Monday Night win! #ChiefsKingdom #KCvsBAL— NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2020
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
Dolphins 31-13 Jaguars
Eguavoen made one tackle in the road win.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
Dolphins 31-13 Jaguars
One offense Grant made one catch for 19 yards and also rushed once for 29 yards in the road win. He added 31 kick return yards and 28 punt return yards.
#WRU @_TheDreamIsHere @TexasTechFB pic.twitter.com/pekpH0B6T8— Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) September 25, 2020
Cody Davis, S, New England
Raiders 20-36 Patriots
Davis made one tackle and led the team in special teams snaps in the win.
Top snap counts on special teams for the Patriots in Week 3:— Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) September 28, 2020
Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle
Cowboys 31-38 Seahawks
Brooks made his first career start but had to leave the game due to injury. He made one tackle and was also credited with a pass defended.
Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco
49ers 36-9 Giants
Hyder had another big day, racking up two tackles, a sack, and three quarterback hits in the road win.
Kerry Hyder showing love for Nick Bosa with the celebrationpic.twitter.com/CuWZnYNP5J— 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 27, 2020
Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee
Titans 31-30 Vikings
Batson did not appear in the box score after being activated from the practice squad.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle