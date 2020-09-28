 RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Three
football

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Three

Patrick Mahomes II
Patrick Mahomes II (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week three of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend...

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore

Ravens 20-34 Chiefs

Washington was inactive for the Ravens loss on Monday Night Football.

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas

Cowboys 31-38 Seahawks

Steele started at right tackle for the third week in a row but left the game due to illness.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Lions 26-23 Cardinals

Amendola made one catch for 18 yards in the road win.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Texans 21-28 Steelers

Coutee did not appear in the box score.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Jets 7-36 Colts

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville

Dolphins 31-13 Jaguars

Allen made one tackle in the Thursday Night Football loss.

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

Chiefs 34-20 Ravens

Mahomes put on a show, throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns through the air on Monday Night Football. He also added 26 rushing yards plus another score on the ground.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Dolphins 31-13 Jaguars

Eguavoen made one tackle in the road win.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Dolphins 31-13 Jaguars

One offense Grant made one catch for 19 yards and also rushed once for 29 yards in the road win. He added 31 kick return yards and 28 punt return yards.

Cody Davis, S, New England

Raiders 20-36 Patriots

Davis made one tackle and led the team in special teams snaps in the win.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle

Cowboys 31-38 Seahawks

Brooks made his first career start but had to leave the game due to injury. He made one tackle and was also credited with a pass defended.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco

49ers 36-9 Giants

Hyder had another big day, racking up two tackles, a sack, and three quarterback hits in the road win.

Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

Titans 31-30 Vikings

Batson did not appear in the box score after being activated from the practice squad.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

