RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Three

Week three of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend...

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore Ravens 20-34 Chiefs Washington was inactive for the Ravens loss on Monday Night Football.

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas Cowboys 31-38 Seahawks Steele started at right tackle for the third week in a row but left the game due to illness.

Some clarity on #Cowboys OT Terence Steele...I’m told Steele was not benched against Seattle. He was battling awful food poisoning late Saturday, took 3 IVs in morning w hopes of playing. During the game took another but eventually body just shut down & physically couldn’t play. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 28, 2020

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Lions 26-23 Cardinals Amendola made one catch for 18 yards in the road win.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans 21-28 Steelers Coutee did not appear in the box score.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis Jets 7-36 Colts

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville Dolphins 31-13 Jaguars Allen made one tackle in the Thursday Night Football loss.

Did y’all just hear that? “ Play was made by Dakota Allen!” SCREAM!! Way to go @dakota_allen40! @Jaguars — Brittany Wagner (@Brittany_MSgirl) September 25, 2020

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs 34-20 Ravens Mahomes put on a show, throwing for 385 yards and four touchdowns through the air on Monday Night Football. He also added 26 rushing yards plus another score on the ground.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Dolphins 31-13 Jaguars Eguavoen made one tackle in the road win.



Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Dolphins 31-13 Jaguars One offense Grant made one catch for 19 yards and also rushed once for 29 yards in the road win. He added 31 kick return yards and 28 punt return yards.



Cody Davis, S, New England Raiders 20-36 Patriots Davis made one tackle and led the team in special teams snaps in the win.

Top snap counts on special teams for the Patriots in Week 3:



- Cody Davis: 24

- Brandon Copeland: 24

- Matthew Slater: 23

- Justin Bethel: 23

- Jake Bailey: 18

- Cassh Maluia: 17

- Kyle Dugger: 15

- John Simon: 14

- Jonathan Jones: 13

- Lawrence Guy: 13 — Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) September 28, 2020

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Cowboys 31-38 Seahawks Brooks made his first career start but had to leave the game due to injury. He made one tackle and was also credited with a pass defended.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco 49ers 36-9 Giants Hyder had another big day, racking up two tackles, a sack, and three quarterback hits in the road win.

Kerry Hyder showing love for Nick Bosa with the celebrationpic.twitter.com/CuWZnYNP5J — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 27, 2020

Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee Titans 31-30 Vikings Batson did not appear in the box score after being activated from the practice squad.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads - DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City - Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo