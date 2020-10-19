 RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Six
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-19 23:47:54 -0500') }} football

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Six

Sam Eguavoen
Sam Eguavoen (Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore

Ravens 30-28 Eagles

Washington played 20 snaps in the road win. He was not credited with any statistics and finished with a PFF grade of 49.1.

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas

Cardinals 38-10 Cowboys

Steele once again started at right tackle for the Cowboys. With normal RT La'el Collins out for the year, Steele has a chance to make some noise as a rookie.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Lions 34-16 Jaguars

Amendola finished with two catches for 31 yards in the win. His PFF grade of 74.8 led all Detroit wide receivers and was third overall on offense.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Texans 36-42 Titans (OT)

Coutee was inactive for the Texans.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Bengals 27-31 Colts

Clark did not play in the Colts' win.

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville

Lions 34-16 Jaguars

Allen played six snaps in the game but was not credited with any stats. He finished with a PFF grade of 62.4.

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

Chiefs 26-17 Bills

Mahomes completed 21-of-26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the road win. He also added 36 rushing yards.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Jets 0-24 Dolphins

Eguavoen played 49 snaps on the day and finished with two tackles including a tackle for loss. His PFF grade for the game was 51.5.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Jets 0-24 Dolphins

Grant played 20 offensive snaps in the game and finished with four receptions for 48 yards. He PFF grade on offense was 73.7, good for third on the team. He also added 23 kick return yards and 83 punt return yards.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle

The Seahawks were on their bye week. They will be back in action on 10/25 vs Arizona.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco

Rams 16-24 49ers

Hyder played 44 defensive snaps on the night, finishing without any stats and a PFF grade of 56.7.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City

Chiefs 26-17 Bills

Washington was inactive for the Chiefs.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

- Cody Davis, DB, New England

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

