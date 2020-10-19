RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Six

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Six
Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore
Ravens 30-28 Eagles
Washington played 20 snaps in the road win. He was not credited with any statistics and finished with a PFF grade of 49.1.
Martindale juggling his personnel. He's used four different ILBs with Board and Harrison also playing a few snaps along with Board and Fort. Safety Marcus Gilchrist has been in on a few plays defensively. Broderick Washington has played handful of snaps.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 18, 2020
Terence Steele, OT, Dallas
Cardinals 38-10 Cowboys
Steele once again started at right tackle for the Cowboys. With normal RT La'el Collins out for the year, Steele has a chance to make some noise as a rookie.
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
Lions 34-16 Jaguars
Amendola finished with two catches for 31 yards in the win. His PFF grade of 74.8 led all Detroit wide receivers and was third overall on offense.
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
Texans 36-42 Titans (OT)
Coutee was inactive for the Texans.
Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
Bengals 27-31 Colts
Clark did not play in the Colts' win.
Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville
Lions 34-16 Jaguars
Allen played six snaps in the game but was not credited with any stats. He finished with a PFF grade of 62.4.
Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City
Chiefs 26-17 Bills
Mahomes completed 21-of-26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the road win. He also added 36 rushing yards.
.@PatrickMahomes & @TKelce made this look too easy. #ChiefsKingdom— NFL (@NFL) October 19, 2020
📺: #KCvsBUF on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
📱: https://t.co/W5bCPYgMfo pic.twitter.com/fqOZRQo2Hp
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
Jets 0-24 Dolphins
Eguavoen played 49 snaps on the day and finished with two tackles including a tackle for loss. His PFF grade for the game was 51.5.
Dolphins LB Sam Eguavoen said he’s noticed the culture change in Miami. He says they still work hard but also work smarter now. Eguavoen says sometimes coach Brian Flores will take care of them with a light practice.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 19, 2020
“We don’t dread coming in on Wednesday like we did last year.”
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
Jets 0-24 Dolphins
Grant played 20 offensive snaps in the game and finished with four receptions for 48 yards. He PFF grade on offense was 73.7, good for third on the team. He also added 23 kick return yards and 83 punt return yards.
Jakeem Grant quietly led the Dolphins in catches (four), receiving yards (48) and all-purpose yards (154) yesterday.— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 19, 2020
Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle
The Seahawks were on their bye week. They will be back in action on 10/25 vs Arizona.
Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco
Rams 16-24 49ers
Hyder played 44 defensive snaps on the night, finishing without any stats and a PFF grade of 56.7.
DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City
Chiefs 26-17 Bills
Washington was inactive for the Chiefs.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle
- Cody Davis, DB, New England
- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee