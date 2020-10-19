RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Six

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore Ravens 30-28 Eagles Washington played 20 snaps in the road win. He was not credited with any statistics and finished with a PFF grade of 49.1.

Martindale juggling his personnel. He's used four different ILBs with Board and Harrison also playing a few snaps along with Board and Fort. Safety Marcus Gilchrist has been in on a few plays defensively. Broderick Washington has played handful of snaps. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 18, 2020

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas Cardinals 38-10 Cowboys Steele once again started at right tackle for the Cowboys. With normal RT La'el Collins out for the year, Steele has a chance to make some noise as a rookie.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Lions 34-16 Jaguars Amendola finished with two catches for 31 yards in the win. His PFF grade of 74.8 led all Detroit wide receivers and was third overall on offense.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans 36-42 Titans (OT) Coutee was inactive for the Texans.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis Bengals 27-31 Colts Clark did not play in the Colts' win.

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville Lions 34-16 Jaguars Allen played six snaps in the game but was not credited with any stats. He finished with a PFF grade of 62.4.



Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Chiefs 26-17 Bills Mahomes completed 21-of-26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the road win. He also added 36 rushing yards.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Jets 0-24 Dolphins Eguavoen played 49 snaps on the day and finished with two tackles including a tackle for loss. His PFF grade for the game was 51.5.

Dolphins LB Sam Eguavoen said he’s noticed the culture change in Miami. He says they still work hard but also work smarter now. Eguavoen says sometimes coach Brian Flores will take care of them with a light practice.



“We don’t dread coming in on Wednesday like we did last year.” — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 19, 2020

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Jets 0-24 Dolphins Grant played 20 offensive snaps in the game and finished with four receptions for 48 yards. He PFF grade on offense was 73.7, good for third on the team. He also added 23 kick return yards and 83 punt return yards.

Jakeem Grant quietly led the Dolphins in catches (four), receiving yards (48) and all-purpose yards (154) yesterday. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 19, 2020

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle The Seahawks were on their bye week. They will be back in action on 10/25 vs Arizona.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco Rams 16-24 49ers Hyder played 44 defensive snaps on the night, finishing without any stats and a PFF grade of 56.7.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City Chiefs 26-17 Bills Washington was inactive for the Chiefs.



Red Raiders on Practice Squads - Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo