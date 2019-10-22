Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Seven recap
Week seven of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level.
Here is the week seven recap...
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
Amendola led the Lions in receiving yards, finishing with 8 receptions for 105 yards.
With that 36 yard pass to Danny Amendola, Matthew Stafford becomes the fastest player to 40,000 career passing yards in NFL history. He did it in 147 games. Stafford breaks Matt Ryan’s record, who did it in 151 games.— Jason Lewis (@JasonLewis_TV) October 20, 2019
Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
Clark was inactive for the Colts.
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
Coutee had one carry for four yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also had three receptions for 25 yards and chipped in with a tackle.
Nice snag & finish, @TheKekeCoutee! 🙌— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 20, 2019
🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5ASaUfOohw
Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville
Davis had one tackle in the Jaguars' win.
Bengals score there if Cody Davis doesn't make the tackle.— JaguarMaven (@JaguarMaven) October 20, 2019
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
Eguavoen had two tackles for the Dolphins.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
Grant was active but didn't record any stats for the Dolphins.
Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas
Hyder had two tackles and a fumble recovery in the Cowboys' win.
Let’s go @KerryhyderJR‼️— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 21, 2019
🔴#WreckEm⚫️
pic.twitter.com/ym6FI41NzO
Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle
Jackson had one tackle, one sack and one tackle for loss for the Seahawks.
Seahawks DE Branden Jackson said trying to bring down Lamar Jackson was “like playing Madden against Michael Vick. Extremely difficult.”— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 21, 2019
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
Mahomes threw for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving the Chiefs' win with an injury. He also added two rushing yards.
ATTABOY, MECOLE ✈️#KCvsDEN 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/lVkRxYWTJz— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 18, 2019
DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland
Washington had six carries for 29 yards. He also had one reception for 12 yards.
Nice catch by DeAndre Washington over the middle.— Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) October 20, 2019
Dakota Allen, LB, Oakland
Allen was active but didn't record any stats for the Raiders.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee
- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo
- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland