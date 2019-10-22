News More News
Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Seven recap

Danny Amendola
Danny Amendola (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Ben Golan
Week seven of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level.

Here is the week seven recap...

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Amendola led the Lions in receiving yards, finishing with 8 receptions for 105 yards.


Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Clark was inactive for the Colts.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Coutee had one carry for four yards and a touchdown on the ground. He also had three receptions for 25 yards and chipped in with a tackle.

Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville

Davis had one tackle in the Jaguars' win.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Eguavoen had two tackles for the Dolphins.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Grant was active but didn't record any stats for the Dolphins.


Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas

Hyder had two tackles and a fumble recovery in the Cowboys' win.


Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

Jackson had one tackle, one sack and one tackle for loss for the Seahawks.


Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City

Mahomes threw for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving the Chiefs' win with an injury. He also added two rushing yards.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland

Washington had six carries for 29 yards. He also had one reception for 12 yards.

Dakota Allen, LB, Oakland

Allen was active but didn't record any stats for the Raiders.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo

- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland

