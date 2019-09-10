News More News
Red Raiders in the NFL: Week One recap

Ben Golan
Week one of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level. Everyone knows about the reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, but many other Red Raiders are also making plays for their respective teams.

Here is the week one recap...

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Amendola had a big debut for the Lions, with seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Clark is listed as the backup left tackle for the Colts.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Coutee was inactive in week one with an injury.

Michael Crabtree, WR, Arizona

Crabtree was inactive in week one for the Cardinals.

Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville

Davis didn't record any statistics in the Jaguars' week one loss.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Eguavoen had four tackles, half a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. He also got credited with a QB hit in the Dolphins' loss.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Grant had one reception for -3 yards on offense. He also returned three kickoffs for 59 yards, one punt for no yards and had two tackles.

Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas

Hyder played but didn't record any statistics in the Cowboys' win.

Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

Jackson had two solo tackles in the Seahawks' win.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City

Mahomes went 25/33 for 378 yards and three touchdowns passing. He also added two rushing yards in the Chiefs' win.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland

Washington had two carries for eight yards in the Raiders’ win.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland

- Dakota Allen, LB, Los Angeles Rams

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo

- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

