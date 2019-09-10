Red Raiders in the NFL: Week One recap
Week one of the NFL has come and gone, and Texas Tech has several players making big time contributions at the NFL level. Everyone knows about the reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, but many other Red Raiders are also making plays for their respective teams.
Here is the week one recap...
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
Amendola had a big debut for the Lions, with seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown.
Another Red Raider TD!

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
Clark is listed as the backup left tackle for the Colts.
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
Coutee was inactive in week one with an injury.
Michael Crabtree, WR, Arizona
Crabtree was inactive in week one for the Cardinals.
Cody Davis, S, Jacksonville
Davis didn't record any statistics in the Jaguars' week one loss.
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
Eguavoen had four tackles, half a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. He also got credited with a QB hit in the Dolphins' loss.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
Grant had one reception for -3 yards on offense. He also returned three kickoffs for 59 yards, one punt for no yards and had two tackles.
Kerry Hyder, DE, Dallas
Hyder played but didn't record any statistics in the Cowboys' win.
Kerry Hyder (@KerryhyderJR) just about gets home on a nice bullrush. Impressive juice from him to force an errant throw from Manning.
Thought he flashed quite a bit in the fourth quarter.
Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle
Jackson had two solo tackles in the Seahawks' win.
Helluva move by Branden Jackson to get Dalton to scramble. Clowney gets credit for the sack— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) September 8, 2019
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City
Mahomes went 25/33 for 378 yards and three touchdowns passing. He also added two rushing yards in the Chiefs' win.
Flick of the wrist

DeAndre Washington, RB, Oakland
Washington had two carries for eight yards in the Raiders’ win.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- Pete Robertson, LB, Arizona
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Derrick Willies, WR, Cleveland
- Dakota Allen, LB, Los Angeles Rams
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee
- LaAdrian Waddle, OT, Buffalo
- Dylan Cantrell, WR, Los Angeles Chargers