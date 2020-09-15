 RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week One
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-15 07:20:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week One

Jakeem Grant
Jakeem Grant (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week one of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective team. Here is how each player performed this weekend...

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore

Browns 6-38 Ravens

Washington made his NFL debut and was credited with one tackle in the blowout win over Baker Mayfield and company.

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas

Cowboys 17-20 Rams

With starting right tackle La'el Collins on IR, Steele was named a surprise starter for the Cowboys hours before kickoff.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Bears 27-23 Lions

Amendola led the Lions with five receptions for 81 yards in the narrow loss.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Texans 20-34 Chiefs

Coutee was inactive in the Texans' loss.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Colts 20-27 Jaguars

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville

Colts 20-27 Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

Texans 20-34 Chiefs

Mahomes went 24/32 for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening win.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Dolphins 11-21 Patriots

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Dolphins 11-21 Patriots

Grant made three receptions for 25 yards, returned a punt for -3 yards and made a tackle.

Cody Davis, S, New England

Dolphins 11-21 Patriots

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle

Seahawks 38-25 Falcons

Brooks was credited with one tackle in the road win.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco

Cardinals 24-20 49ers

Hyder was credited with three tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit on the day.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}