RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week One

Week one of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective team. Here is how each player performed this weekend...

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore Browns 6-38 Ravens Washington made his NFL debut and was credited with one tackle in the blowout win over Baker Mayfield and company.

Broderick Washington blew the RG three yards off the ball. Wow.



Ravens had an absurd amount of quality contribution from rookies on Sunday. Washington flew under the radar all camp (to the media) pic.twitter.com/3DsA3o9EIh — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 14, 2020

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas Cowboys 17-20 Rams With starting right tackle La'el Collins on IR, Steele was named a surprise starter for the Cowboys hours before kickoff.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Bears 27-23 Lions Amendola led the Lions with five receptions for 81 yards in the narrow loss.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans 20-34 Chiefs Coutee was inactive in the Texans' loss.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis Colts 20-27 Jaguars

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville Colts 20-27 Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Texans 20-34 Chiefs Mahomes went 24/32 for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening win.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Dolphins 11-21 Patriots

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Dolphins 11-21 Patriots Grant made three receptions for 25 yards, returned a punt for -3 yards and made a tackle.

Cody Davis, S, New England Dolphins 11-21 Patriots

Swarming coverage by the Patriots' punt team. Cody Davis, who's replacing Nate Ebner, right in the middle of it. Dolphins will start at their own 8 after a negative-3-yard return. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 13, 2020

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Seahawks 38-25 Falcons Brooks was credited with one tackle in the road win.

Jordyn Brooks is a full grown man — 12th Man Rising (@12thMan_Rising) September 13, 2020

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco Cardinals 24-20 49ers Hyder was credited with three tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit on the day.

Kerry Hyder. Im-press-ive. That's a natural defensive tackle — and technically a reserve at that — corralling Kyler Murray in the open field. The 49ers have dudes on that front. Their pass rush didn't start leaking real oil until after snap 60 or so pic.twitter.com/gqfsTgRt2L — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 14, 2020

Red Raiders on Practice Squads - DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City - Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo - Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee