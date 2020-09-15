RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week One

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week One
Week one of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective team. Here is how each player performed this weekend...
Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore
Browns 6-38 Ravens
Washington made his NFL debut and was credited with one tackle in the blowout win over Baker Mayfield and company.
Broderick Washington blew the RG three yards off the ball. Wow.— Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 14, 2020
Ravens had an absurd amount of quality contribution from rookies on Sunday. Washington flew under the radar all camp (to the media) pic.twitter.com/3DsA3o9EIh
Terence Steele, OT, Dallas
Cowboys 17-20 Rams
With starting right tackle La'el Collins on IR, Steele was named a surprise starter for the Cowboys hours before kickoff.
Excited to watch @terencesteele78 starting for the Dallas Cowboys! Good luck! #WreckEm #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/fe57qp9TkI— Coach Steve Farmer (@CoachFarmerTTU) September 14, 2020
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
Bears 27-23 Lions
Amendola led the Lions with five receptions for 81 yards in the narrow loss.
9⃣➡️8⃣0⃣ connection looking good!#CHIvsDET | #OnePride— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 13, 2020
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Hs0BjeMJ7W
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
Texans 20-34 Chiefs
Coutee was inactive in the Texans' loss.
Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
Colts 20-27 Jaguars
Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville
Colts 20-27 Jaguars
Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City
Texans 20-34 Chiefs
Mahomes went 24/32 for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening win.
🔥🔥🔥#WreckEm | #RunItBackpic.twitter.com/vvMt9u2aRG— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 11, 2020
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
Dolphins 11-21 Patriots
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
Dolphins 11-21 Patriots
Grant made three receptions for 25 yards, returned a punt for -3 yards and made a tackle.
Cody Davis, S, New England
Dolphins 11-21 Patriots
Swarming coverage by the Patriots' punt team. Cody Davis, who's replacing Nate Ebner, right in the middle of it. Dolphins will start at their own 8 after a negative-3-yard return.— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 13, 2020
Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle
Seahawks 38-25 Falcons
Brooks was credited with one tackle in the road win.
Jordyn Brooks is a full grown man— 12th Man Rising (@12thMan_Rising) September 13, 2020
Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco
Cardinals 24-20 49ers
Hyder was credited with three tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit on the day.
Kerry Hyder. Im-press-ive. That's a natural defensive tackle — and technically a reserve at that — corralling Kyler Murray in the open field. The 49ers have dudes on that front. Their pass rush didn't start leaking real oil until after snap 60 or so pic.twitter.com/gqfsTgRt2L— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 14, 2020
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle