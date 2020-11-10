RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Nine

Week nine of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend...

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore Ravens 24-10 Colts Washington was inactive in the Ravens win.



Terence Steele, OT, Dallas Steelers 24-19 Cowboys Steele started at right tackle again for the Cowboys and played the entire game.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Lions 20-34 Vikings Amendola caught a game high seven passes for 77 yards. He also added a two yard run and returned two punts for 33 yards.





Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans 27-25 Jaguars Coutee was active but did not record a stat in the Texans win.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis Ravens 24-10 Colts

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville Texans 27-25 Jaguars Allen was inactive for the Jags.



Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Panthers 31-33 Chiefs Mahomes had a great day again, finishing 30-of-45 for 372 yards and four touchdown passes.

.@PatrickMahomes’ 4 touchdowns in Week 9 brings his season total to 25 TDs and just one INT. #CARvsKC pic.twitter.com/LBlE3ROTVa — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2020

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Dolphins 34-31 Cardinals Eguavoen did not record a stat in the Miami win.



Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Dolphins 34-31 Cardinals Grant caught four passes for 35 yards in the road win. He also added 15 kick return yards and 10 punt return yards.

I only now realized I never posted the video of jakeem grant’s clutch catch to setup jason sanders game-winning FG. #mybad pic.twitter.com/To4Dm0HrCk — josh houtz (@houtz) November 9, 2020

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Seahawks 34-44 Bills Brooks was credited with two tackles in the game.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco Packers 34-17 49ers Hyder was credited with three tackles in the game.



The 49ers’ pass rush was lacking, to say the least.



Kerry Hyder: “There’s no excuses for what we put on tape today.” — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 6, 2020

DeAndre Washington, RB, Miami Dolphins 34-31 Cardinals Washington was not eligible for the Dolphins this week following his trade from Kansas City, but was removed from the exempt list and should play this week.

Cody Davis, DB, New England Patriots 30-27 Jets Davis had one tackle on Monday Night Football.

Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee Bears 17-24 Titans Batson caught a six yard pass and returned a kickoff for 23 yards in the Tennessee win.

Cameron Batson with the kick return for @Titans, who start at their own 24 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2020

Red Raiders on Practice Squads - Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo