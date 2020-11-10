 RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Nine
Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Nine

Cody Davis
Cody Davis (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week nine of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend...

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore

Ravens 24-10 Colts

Washington was inactive in the Ravens win.


Terence Steele, OT, Dallas

Steelers 24-19 Cowboys

Steele started at right tackle again for the Cowboys and played the entire game.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Lions 20-34 Vikings

Amendola caught a game high seven passes for 77 yards. He also added a two yard run and returned two punts for 33 yards.



Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Texans 27-25 Jaguars

Coutee was active but did not record a stat in the Texans win.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Ravens 24-10 Colts

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville

Texans 27-25 Jaguars

Allen was inactive for the Jags.


Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

Panthers 31-33 Chiefs

Mahomes had a great day again, finishing 30-of-45 for 372 yards and four touchdown passes.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Dolphins 34-31 Cardinals

Eguavoen did not record a stat in the Miami win.


Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Dolphins 34-31 Cardinals

Grant caught four passes for 35 yards in the road win. He also added 15 kick return yards and 10 punt return yards.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle

Seahawks 34-44 Bills

Brooks was credited with two tackles in the game.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco

Packers 34-17 49ers

Hyder was credited with three tackles in the game.


DeAndre Washington, RB, Miami

Dolphins 34-31 Cardinals

Washington was not eligible for the Dolphins this week following his trade from Kansas City, but was removed from the exempt list and should play this week.

Cody Davis, DB, New England

Patriots 30-27 Jets

Davis had one tackle on Monday Night Football.

Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

Bears 17-24 Titans

Batson caught a six yard pass and returned a kickoff for 23 yards in the Tennessee win.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

