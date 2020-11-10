RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Nine

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Nine
Week nine of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend...
Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore
Ravens 24-10 Colts
Washington was inactive in the Ravens win.
Terence Steele, OT, Dallas
Steelers 24-19 Cowboys
Steele started at right tackle again for the Cowboys and played the entire game.
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
Lions 20-34 Vikings
Amendola caught a game high seven passes for 77 yards. He also added a two yard run and returned two punts for 33 yards.
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
Texans 27-25 Jaguars
Coutee was active but did not record a stat in the Texans win.
Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
Ravens 24-10 Colts
Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville
Texans 27-25 Jaguars
Allen was inactive for the Jags.
Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City
Panthers 31-33 Chiefs
Mahomes had a great day again, finishing 30-of-45 for 372 yards and four touchdown passes.
.@PatrickMahomes’ 4 touchdowns in Week 9 brings his season total to 25 TDs and just one INT. #CARvsKC pic.twitter.com/LBlE3ROTVa— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2020
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
Dolphins 34-31 Cardinals
Eguavoen did not record a stat in the Miami win.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
Dolphins 34-31 Cardinals
Grant caught four passes for 35 yards in the road win. He also added 15 kick return yards and 10 punt return yards.
I only now realized I never posted the video of jakeem grant’s clutch catch to setup jason sanders game-winning FG. #mybad pic.twitter.com/To4Dm0HrCk— josh houtz (@houtz) November 9, 2020
Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle
Seahawks 34-44 Bills
Brooks was credited with two tackles in the game.
Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco
Packers 34-17 49ers
Hyder was credited with three tackles in the game.
The 49ers’ pass rush was lacking, to say the least.— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 6, 2020
Kerry Hyder: “There’s no excuses for what we put on tape today.”
DeAndre Washington, RB, Miami
Dolphins 34-31 Cardinals
Washington was not eligible for the Dolphins this week following his trade from Kansas City, but was removed from the exempt list and should play this week.
Cody Davis, DB, New England
Patriots 30-27 Jets
Davis had one tackle on Monday Night Football.
Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee
Bears 17-24 Titans
Batson caught a six yard pass and returned a kickoff for 23 yards in the Tennessee win.
Cameron Batson with the kick return for @Titans, who start at their own 24— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 8, 2020
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle