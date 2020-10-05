 RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Four
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-05 21:57:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Four

Danny Amendola
Danny Amendola (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Week four of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend...

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore

Ravens 31-17 Football Team

Washington played 21 snaps in the win but did not appear in the box score.

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas

Cowboys 38-49 Browns

Steele started the game at right tackle but got replaced in the first half.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Saints 35-29 Lions

Amendola finished with two receptions for 57 yards in the loss.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Vikings 31-23 Texans

Coutee was inactive for the Texans' loss.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Colts 19-11 Bears


Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville

Jaguars 25-33 Bengals

Allen had a career best game, finishing with six tackles and a tackle for loss.

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

Patriots 10-26 Chiefs

Mahomes went 19/29 for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also added 28 rushing yards.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Seahawks 31-23 Dolphins


Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Seahawks 31-23 Dolphins

Grant totaled three receptions for 36 yards, made one tackle, and added 11 punt return yards in the loss.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle

Seahawks 31-23 Dolphins

Brooks was inactive for the game with a sprained knee.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco

Eagles 25-20 49ers

Hyder continued his productive season, finishing with four tackles, 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit on the night.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

- Cody Davis, DB, New England

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}