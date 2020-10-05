RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Four

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Four
Week four of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend...
Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore
Ravens 31-17 Football Team
Washington played 21 snaps in the win but did not appear in the box score.
Terence Steele, OT, Dallas
Cowboys 38-49 Browns
Steele started the game at right tackle but got replaced in the first half.
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
Saints 35-29 Lions
Amendola finished with two receptions for 57 yards in the loss.
5️⃣0️⃣-yard catch and run for @DannyAmendola 👏#WreckEm | #NOvsDET pic.twitter.com/6IXFH5WmUR— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 4, 2020
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
Vikings 31-23 Texans
Coutee was inactive for the Texans' loss.
Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
Colts 19-11 Bears
Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville
Jaguars 25-33 Bengals
Allen had a career best game, finishing with six tackles and a tackle for loss.
Dakota Allen sighting. And he now has one more tackle than Josh Allen. @jaxdotcom— Gsmitter (@gsmitter) October 4, 2020
Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City
Patriots 10-26 Chiefs
Mahomes went 19/29 for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also added 28 rushing yards.
75 yard drive ➡️ Touchdown 💪#WreckEm | #NEvsKC pic.twitter.com/63eyUfdLO7— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) October 6, 2020
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
Seahawks 31-23 Dolphins
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
Seahawks 31-23 Dolphins
Grant totaled three receptions for 36 yards, made one tackle, and added 11 punt return yards in the loss.
What I love about this is the corner didn’t even get faked out or anything. He stayed patient and played this pretty well. But Jakeem Grant created all that space anyway, because he’s just that damn fast and quick. It kind of looks a bit comical when you watch it close up. pic.twitter.com/QlZBPvIwKl— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) October 5, 2020
Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle
Seahawks 31-23 Dolphins
Brooks was inactive for the game with a sprained knee.
Pete Carroll has no update on rookie LB Jordyn Brooks’ sprained knee and return to play #Seahawks— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 5, 2020
Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco
Eagles 25-20 49ers
Hyder continued his productive season, finishing with four tackles, 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit on the night.
Kerry Hyder Jr. continues to step up and have a very good season. Here’s where he ranks on the #49ers in each category:— Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 5, 2020
• sacks - 2.5 (1st)
• tackles for loss - 3.5 (1st)
• QB hits - 7 (2nd)
• tackles - 18 (4th) pic.twitter.com/bas2JL7Srs
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle
- Cody Davis, DB, New England
- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee