RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Four

Week four of the NFL season has come and gone. Several Red Raiders made a big impact for their respective teams. Here is how each player performed this weekend...

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore Ravens 31-17 Football Team Washington played 21 snaps in the win but did not appear in the box score.

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas Cowboys 38-49 Browns Steele started the game at right tackle but got replaced in the first half.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Saints 35-29 Lions Amendola finished with two receptions for 57 yards in the loss.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Vikings 31-23 Texans Coutee was inactive for the Texans' loss.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis Colts 19-11 Bears



Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars 25-33 Bengals Allen had a career best game, finishing with six tackles and a tackle for loss.

Dakota Allen sighting. And he now has one more tackle than Josh Allen. @jaxdotcom — Gsmitter (@gsmitter) October 4, 2020

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Patriots 10-26 Chiefs Mahomes went 19/29 for 236 yards and two touchdowns in the win. He also added 28 rushing yards.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Seahawks 31-23 Dolphins



Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Seahawks 31-23 Dolphins Grant totaled three receptions for 36 yards, made one tackle, and added 11 punt return yards in the loss.



What I love about this is the corner didn’t even get faked out or anything. He stayed patient and played this pretty well. But Jakeem Grant created all that space anyway, because he’s just that damn fast and quick. It kind of looks a bit comical when you watch it close up. pic.twitter.com/QlZBPvIwKl — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) October 5, 2020

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Seahawks 31-23 Dolphins Brooks was inactive for the game with a sprained knee.

Pete Carroll has no update on rookie LB Jordyn Brooks’ sprained knee and return to play #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 5, 2020

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco Eagles 25-20 49ers Hyder continued his productive season, finishing with four tackles, 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit on the night.

Kerry Hyder Jr. continues to step up and have a very good season. Here’s where he ranks on the #49ers in each category:



• sacks - 2.5 (1st)

• tackles for loss - 3.5 (1st)

• QB hits - 7 (2nd)

• tackles - 18 (4th) pic.twitter.com/bas2JL7Srs — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 5, 2020

Red Raiders on Practice Squads - DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City - Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo