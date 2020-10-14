 RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Five
football

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Five

Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore

Bengals 3-27 Ravens

Washington was inactive for the Ravens.

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas

Giants 31-34 Cowboys

Steele was back as the starting right tackle in the Cowboys' win. He played all 66 offensive snaps and finished with a PFF grade of 71.2.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

The Lions were on their bye week. They will be back in action on 10/18 @ Jacksonville.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

Jaguars 14-30 Texans

Coutee was inactive for the Texans.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Colts 23-32 Browns

Clark made his first start of the season, playing all 56 snaps in the Colts' loss. He finished with a PFF grade of 58.3.

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville

Jaguars 14-30 Texans

Allen made his first start of the season, playing all 59 snaps in the Jaguars' loss. He finished with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and a PFF grade of 40.2.

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

Raiders 40-32 Chiefs

Mahomes finished 22/43 for 340 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air. He also added 21 yards on the ground and another score. He played all 72 snaps and finished with a PFF grade of 81.0 which led the Chiefs offense.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Dolphins 43-17 49ers

Eguavoen finished with two tackles in the Dolphins road win. He. played eight snaps and finished with a PFF grade of 71.7.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Dolphins 43-17 49ers

Grant totaled one carry for -12 yards and one catch for six yards in the road win. He also added 15 kick return and nine punt return yards on the day. Grant played 14 offensive snaps and finished with a PFF grade of 52.4.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle

Vikings 26-27 Seahawks

Brooks was out/inactive this week with a knee injury.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco

Dolphins 43-17 49ers

Hyder contributed two tackles, one sack and one-and-a-half tackles for loss on the day. He played 44 snaps and finished with a PFF grade of 74.9.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City

Raiders 40-32 Chiefs

Washington was promoted to the 53 man roster this week, but was inactive on game day.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

- Cody Davis, DB, New England

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

{{ article.author_name }}