RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Five

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore Bengals 3-27 Ravens Washington was inactive for the Ravens.

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas Giants 31-34 Cowboys Steele was back as the starting right tackle in the Cowboys' win. He played all 66 offensive snaps and finished with a PFF grade of 71.2.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN SPIKE ALERT: honestly would hope for a little more wind up and energy from Terence Steele here after the handoff from Zeke. But a OL Spike is an OL Spike. Gotta cherish them when we get them. pic.twitter.com/yJ9o31zyzP — Spike Tracker (@SpikeTracker) October 11, 2020

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit The Lions were on their bye week. They will be back in action on 10/18 @ Jacksonville.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Jaguars 14-30 Texans Coutee was inactive for the Texans.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis Colts 23-32 Browns Clark made his first start of the season, playing all 56 snaps in the Colts' loss. He finished with a PFF grade of 58.3.

Le'Raven Clark is battling, but I don't know how you stop that. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 11, 2020

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars 14-30 Texans Allen made his first start of the season, playing all 59 snaps in the Jaguars' loss. He finished with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and a PFF grade of 40.2.

#Jaguars LB Dakota Allen makes his presence felt already with a big hit on a screen. He's in for Myles Jack today. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 11, 2020

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Raiders 40-32 Chiefs Mahomes finished 22/43 for 340 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air. He also added 21 yards on the ground and another score. He played all 72 snaps and finished with a PFF grade of 81.0 which led the Chiefs offense.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Dolphins 43-17 49ers Eguavoen finished with two tackles in the Dolphins road win. He. played eight snaps and finished with a PFF grade of 71.7.

Saskatchewan Roughriders getting the NFL Sunday shoutout, thanks to Sam Eguavoen. pic.twitter.com/oyh8mpzlpv — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) October 11, 2020

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Dolphins 43-17 49ers Grant totaled one carry for -12 yards and one catch for six yards in the road win. He also added 15 kick return and nine punt return yards on the day. Grant played 14 offensive snaps and finished with a PFF grade of 52.4.



Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Vikings 26-27 Seahawks Brooks was out/inactive this week with a knee injury.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco Dolphins 43-17 49ers Hyder contributed two tackles, one sack and one-and-a-half tackles for loss on the day. He played 44 snaps and finished with a PFF grade of 74.9.

Kerry Hyder Jr. continues to produce week after week. He’s now in the top 10 in the #NfL in sacks with 3.5. #49ers pic.twitter.com/PYABAGv8rF — Fourth and Nine (@fourth_nine) October 12, 2020

DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City Raiders 40-32 Chiefs Washington was promoted to the 53 man roster this week, but was inactive on game day.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads - Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo