 RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Eight
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-03 00:05:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Eight

Kerry Hyder
Kerry Hyder (49ers.com)
Ben Golan • RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
@BenjaminGolan

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore

Steelers 28-24 Ravens

Washington was not credited with any statistics.

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas

Cowboys 9-23 Eagles

Steele started at right tackle and played the entire game.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit

Colts 41-21 Lions

Amendola was third on the team with three catches for 54 yards on the game.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston

The Texans were on their bye week. They will be back in action on 11/8 @ Jacksonville.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis

Colts 41-21 Lions

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville

The Jaguars were on their bye week. They will be back in action on 11/8 vs. Houston.

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

Jets 9-35 Chiefs

Mahomes played his best game of the season, throwing for 416 passing yards and five touchdowns in the blowout win.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami

Rams 17-28 Dolphins

Eguavoen was credited with one tackle in the win.


Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami

Rams 17-28 Dolphins

Grant had a great game, catching a 15 yard pass, returning a kick for 45 yards and returning a punt 88 yards for a touchdown.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle

49ers 27-37 Seahawks

Brooks was credited with four tackles in the win.


Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco

49ers 27-37 Seahawks

Hyder was credited with three tackles and a sack on the night.

DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City

Jets 9-35 Chiefs

Washington was inactive for the Chiefs.

Cody Davis, DB, New England

Patriots 21-24 Bills

Davis was not credited with any stats in the game after being activated from IR.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo

- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore

- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle

