RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Eight

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore Steelers 28-24 Ravens Washington was not credited with any statistics.

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas Cowboys 9-23 Eagles Steele started at right tackle and played the entire game.

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Colts 41-21 Lions Amendola was third on the team with three catches for 54 yards on the game.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston The Texans were on their bye week. They will be back in action on 11/8 @ Jacksonville.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis Colts 41-21 Lions

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville The Jaguars were on their bye week. They will be back in action on 11/8 vs. Houston.

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Jets 9-35 Chiefs Mahomes played his best game of the season, throwing for 416 passing yards and five touchdowns in the blowout win.

All FIVE touchdowns from Patrick ⏰#CARvsKC 11/8 on FOX pic.twitter.com/BKxbDU4W8g — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 2, 2020

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Rams 17-28 Dolphins Eguavoen was credited with one tackle in the win.



Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Rams 17-28 Dolphins Grant had a great game, catching a 15 yard pass, returning a kick for 45 yards and returning a punt 88 yards for a touchdown.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle 49ers 27-37 Seahawks Brooks was credited with four tackles in the win.



I think Jordyn Brooks’ speed is making a difference in this game — 12th Man Rising (@12thMan_Rising) November 1, 2020

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco 49ers 27-37 Seahawks Hyder was credited with three tackles and a sack on the night.

Kerry Hyder has 4.5 sacks & is on pace for 9 sacks for the year. Before the season, Hyder had 10 career sacks in 40 games. #49ers pic.twitter.com/f4MoXNEXto — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 3, 2020

DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City Jets 9-35 Chiefs Washington was inactive for the Chiefs.

Cody Davis, DB, New England Patriots 21-24 Bills Davis was not credited with any stats in the game after being activated from IR.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads - Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo - Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee