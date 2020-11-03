RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Eight

Red Raiders in the NFL: Week Eight
Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore
Steelers 28-24 Ravens
Washington was not credited with any statistics.
Terence Steele, OT, Dallas
Cowboys 9-23 Eagles
Steele started at right tackle and played the entire game.
Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit
Colts 41-21 Lions
Amendola was third on the team with three catches for 54 yards on the game.
Keke Coutee, WR, Houston
The Texans were on their bye week. They will be back in action on 11/8 @ Jacksonville.
Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis
Colts 41-21 Lions
Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville
The Jaguars were on their bye week. They will be back in action on 11/8 vs. Houston.
Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City
Jets 9-35 Chiefs
Mahomes played his best game of the season, throwing for 416 passing yards and five touchdowns in the blowout win.
All FIVE touchdowns from Patrick ⏰#CARvsKC 11/8 on FOX pic.twitter.com/BKxbDU4W8g— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 2, 2020
Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami
Rams 17-28 Dolphins
Eguavoen was credited with one tackle in the win.
Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami
Rams 17-28 Dolphins
Grant had a great game, catching a 15 yard pass, returning a kick for 45 yards and returning a punt 88 yards for a touchdown.
THINGS ARE HAPPENING FAST 😱😳🤩 @_TheDreamIsHere | 📺 @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/pIwzVslOs1— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2020
Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle
49ers 27-37 Seahawks
Brooks was credited with four tackles in the win.
I think Jordyn Brooks’ speed is making a difference in this game— 12th Man Rising (@12thMan_Rising) November 1, 2020
Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco
49ers 27-37 Seahawks
Hyder was credited with three tackles and a sack on the night.
Kerry Hyder has 4.5 sacks & is on pace for 9 sacks for the year. Before the season, Hyder had 10 career sacks in 40 games. #49ers pic.twitter.com/f4MoXNEXto— Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 3, 2020
DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City
Jets 9-35 Chiefs
Washington was inactive for the Chiefs.
Cody Davis, DB, New England
Patriots 21-24 Bills
Davis was not credited with any stats in the game after being activated from IR.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo
- Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- Antoine Wesley, WR, Baltimore
- Branden Jackson, DE, Seattle