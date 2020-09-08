RedRaiderSports - Red Raiders in the NFL: Season preview

The NFL deadline to cut down the 53 players was this weekend. A handful of Red Raiders were released, ended up back on practice squads or made final rosters. Here are those players and their current position...

Broderick Washington, DL, Baltimore Washington is listed as the third string right defensive end per the Ravens depth chart on ESPN.com. Washington was a 5th round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Welcome to Baltimore, Broderick Washington❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/a1iqft2sSn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2020

Terence Steele, OT, Dallas Steele is listed as the third string left tackle per the Cowboys depth chart on ESPN.com. Steele was signed as undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Steele’s Terence Steele. Cowboys rookie looking sharp in the #74 pic.twitter.com/oZC8YyvpOL — Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) July 27, 2020

Danny Amendola, WR, Detroit Amendola is listed as a starting receiver per the Lions depth chart on ESPN.com. Last season Amendola put up 62 receptions for 678 yards and a touchdown.

Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Coutee is listed as a backup receiver per the Texans depth chart on ESPN.com. Last season Coutee caught 22 passes for 254 yards.

Le'Raven Clark, OT, Indianapolis Clark is listed as the backup right tackle per the Colts depth chart on ESPN.com.

Dakota Allen, LB, Jacksonville Allen is listed as the backup weakside linebacker per the Jaguars depth chart on ESPN.com. Last season Allen was credited with one tackle.

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City Mahomes is listed as the starting quarterback per the Chiefs depth chart on ESPN.com. Last season Mahomes threw for 4,031 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Sam Eguavoen, LB, Miami Eguavoen is listed as the third string weakside linebacker per the Dolphins depth chart on ESPN.com. Last season Eguavoen was credited with 42 tackles and three-and-a-half sacks.

Jakeem Grant, WR/KR, Miami Grant is listed as a starting receiver and starting kick returner per the Dolphins depth chart on ESPN.com. Last season Grant caught 19 passes for 164 yards, while adding 578 kick return yards.

Cody Davis, S, New England Davis is listed as the third string free safety per the Patriots depth chart on ESPN.com. Last season Davis was credited with 13 total tackles.

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Brooks is listed as the backup weakside linebacker per the Seahawks depth chart on ESPN.com. Brooks was a 1st round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Kerry Hyder, DE, San Francisco Hyder is listed as the backup left defensive end per the 49ers depth chart on ESPN.com. Last season Hyder was credited with 17 tackles and one sack.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads - Dylan Cantrell, TE, Arizona - DeAndre Washington, RB, Kansas City - Davis Webb, QB, Buffalo - Cameron Batson, WR, Tennessee (Batson got released Monday, per reports, they will add him to PS if he clears waivers)