Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Two

Jordyn Brooks (Photo by Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images)

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact. We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson played 8 defensive and 16 special teams snaps in the Cardinals' 41-10 route of the Los Angeles Rams, though he was not credited with any stats.



Washington played 23 defensive and 7 special teams snaps in the Ravens' 26-23 loss vs Las Vegas. He was credited with 2 tackles in the game.

Steele played all 70 offensive snaps in the Cowboys' 44-19 loss vs New Orleans. He finished with a PFF grade of 64.7, good for fifth on the Dallas offense among players with double digit snaps.

Cole played 13 defensive snaps in the Jaguars 18-13 loss vs Cleveland. He finished with 1 tackle in the game.

McPhearson was signed to the Jaguars practice squad last week though he was not elevated for Jacksonville's week two game.

Cupp is on the Chiefs practice squad though he was not elevated for Kansas City's week two game.

Mahomes finished 18/25 for 151 yards, 2 passing touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the Chiefs 26-25 win over Cincinnati. He also added 29 rushing yards.

Wilson was inactive and did not play in the Raiders' week two win over Baltimore due to a knee injury.

Brooks played 45 defensive and 5 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 31-10 loss vs Buffalo. He was credited with 6 tackles and 2 pressures in the game. His PFF grade of 92.2 led Miami's defense.

Ezukanma is on the Dolphins practice squad though he was not elevated for Miami's week two game.

Eguavoen is on the Jets practice squad though he was not elevated for New York's week two game.

Clark is on injured reserve and did not play in the Eagles 27-26 loss vs Atlanta.

Spencer is on the Titans practice squad though he was not elevated for Tennessee's week two game.

Owens played 13 special teams snaps and recorded 1 tackle in the Commanders' 21-18 win over the New York Giants.