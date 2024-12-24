Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Sixteen

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) is stopped by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium (Photo by © Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact. We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson played 10 defensive and 25 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 36-30 loss @ Carolina. He was credited with 4 tackles in the game.

Washington played 21 defensive and 3 special teams snaps in the Ravens 34-17 win vs Pittsburgh. He was credited with 4 pressures in the game.

Steele played all 60 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 26-24 loss win vs Tampa Bay. He finished with a PFF grade of 62.9.

Cole played 24 defensive snaps in the Jaguars 19-14 loss @ Las Vegas. He was credited with 2 tackles and 1 TFL in the game.

Mahomes went 28/41 for 260 yards and 1 passing touchdown in the Chiefs 27-19 win vs Houston. He also added 5 carries for 33 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.



Wilson played 50 defensive and 2 special teams snaps in the Raiders 19-14 win vs Jacksonville. He was credited with 1 tackle and tied for the team lead with 3 pressures in the game. Wilson finished with a PFF grade of 65.5.

Brooks played 50 defensive and 3 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 29-17 win vs San Francisco. He was credited with 7 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and 1 pressure. He finished with a PFF grade of 52.0.

Eguavoen played 12 special teams snaps in the Jets 19-9 loss vs the Los Angeles Rams. He did not record a stat in the game.

Owens played 27 special teams snaps in the Commanders 36-33 win over Philadelphia. He was credited with 3 tackles in the game.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars - WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs - OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles

Red Raider Transactions

- TE Baylor Cupp was placed on Practice Squad; Injured by Kansas City