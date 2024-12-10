Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Fourteen

Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.
We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.
Taylor-Demerson played 12 defensive and 21 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 30-18 loss vs Seattle. He was credited with 3 tackles in the game.
Washington and the Ravens were on their bye week.
Steele started at right tackle in the Cowboys 27-20 loss vs Cincinnati.
Cole was inactive in the Jaguars 10-6 win @ Tennessee.
Cupp played 6 offensive and 4 special teams snaps in the Chiefs 19-17 win vs the Los Angeles Chargers. He had a drop in the game which was his NFL debut.
Mahomes went 24/37 for 210 yards and 1 passing touchdown in the Chiefs 19-17 win vs the Los Angeles Chargers. He also added 4 carries for 17 rushing yards.
Wilson played 27 defensive and 4 special teams snaps in the Raiders 28-13 loss @ Tampa Bay. He was credited with 2 tackles and 1 pressure in the game. Wilson finished with a PFF grade of 54.5.
Brooks played all 68 defensive and 6 special teams snaps in the Dolphins 32-26 win vs the New York Jets. He was credited with 9 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL and 2 pressures. He finished with a PFF grade of 91.5, best on the Miami defense.
Eguavoen played 24 special teams snaps in the Jets 32-26 loss @ Miami. He was credited with 1 tackle in the game.
Owens and the Commanders were on their bye week.
Red Raiders on Practice Squads
- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins
Red Raiders on Injured Reserve
- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles
Red Raider Transactions
- TE Baylor Cupp was activated from the Chiefs practice squad to the active roster for their game vs the Los Angeles Chargers
