Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Five

Tyler Owens (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact. We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson played 22 defensive and 16 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 24-23 win vs San Francisco. He was credited with 3 tackles and 2 pass breakups in the game. His PFF score of 91.8 led the Arizona defense.



Washington played 28 defensive and 7 special teams snaps in the Ravens 41-38 win vs Cincinnati. He was not credited with any stats in the game.

Steele played all 76 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 20-17 win vs Pittsburgh. He finished with a PFF grade of 66.1, sixth best overall on the Dallas offense and second best among offensive lineman.

Cole was inactive and did not play in the Jaguars 37-34 win vs Indianapolis.

Mahomes finished 28/39 for 331 yards and 1 interception in the Chiefs 26-13 win vs New Orleans. He also added 22 rushing yards.

Wilson played 33 defensive and 7 special teams snaps in the Raiders 34-18 loss @ Denver. He finished the game with 1 tackle and 1 pressure and a PFF grade of 50.5.

Brooks put up 7 tackles and 2 pressures in the Dolphins 15-10 win @ New England. He finished with a PFF grade of 49.1.

Eguavoen played 26 special teams snaps in the Jets 23-17 loss to Minnesota. He was credited with 1 tackle in the game.

Owens was inactive due to a shin injury and did not play in the Commanders 34-13 win vs Cleveland.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars - WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins - OL Cole Spencer, Tennessee Titans

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs - OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles