The Promise, The Suit, The Hit: A family is forever tied to Tech vs Arizona

The Promise, The Suit, The Hit: A family is forever tied to Tech vs Arizona

Arlen Wesley and his family's connections to Saturday's matchup run deep.

 • Jarrett Ramirez
DT Daryl Campbell earns first P4 offer from Texas Tech

DT Daryl Campbell earns first P4 offer from Texas Tech

Katy Paetow DT Daryl Campbell talks Texas Tech offer, visit plans, overall recruitment

 • Ben Golan
What is Texas Tech's plan to stop Arizona's star WR Tetairoa McMillan?

What is Texas Tech's plan to stop Arizona's star WR Tetairoa McMillan?

Texas Tech will get its first dose of a first round receiver talent since Xavier Worthy last season.

 • Justin Apodaca
2026 QB Rees Wise feels the love from TTU

2026 QB Rees Wise feels the love from TTU

This past weekend the coaches hosted one of those 2026 targets for an unofficial visit, Austin Westlake dual threat quar

Premium content
 • Matt Clare
2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Five

2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Five

We recap how Texas Tech commits and top remaining targets performed last week

 • Ben Golan

The Promise, The Suit, The Hit: A family is forever tied to Tech vs Arizona

The Promise, The Suit, The Hit: A family is forever tied to Tech vs Arizona

Arlen Wesley and his family's connections to Saturday's matchup run deep.

 • Jarrett Ramirez
DT Daryl Campbell earns first P4 offer from Texas Tech

DT Daryl Campbell earns first P4 offer from Texas Tech

Katy Paetow DT Daryl Campbell talks Texas Tech offer, visit plans, overall recruitment

 • Ben Golan
What is Texas Tech's plan to stop Arizona's star WR Tetairoa McMillan?

What is Texas Tech's plan to stop Arizona's star WR Tetairoa McMillan?

Texas Tech will get its first dose of a first round receiver talent since Xavier Worthy last season.

 • Justin Apodaca
Published Oct 8, 2024
Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Week Five
circle avatar
Ben Golan  •  RedRaiderSports
Staff Writer
Twitter
@BenjaminGolan

Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact.

We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week.

Taylor-Demerson played 22 defensive and 16 special teams snaps in the Cardinals 24-23 win vs San Francisco. He was credited with 3 tackles and 2 pass breakups in the game. His PFF score of 91.8 led the Arizona defense.


info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Washington played 28 defensive and 7 special teams snaps in the Ravens 41-38 win vs Cincinnati. He was not credited with any stats in the game.

Steele played all 76 offensive snaps in the Cowboys 20-17 win vs Pittsburgh. He finished with a PFF grade of 66.1, sixth best overall on the Dallas offense and second best among offensive lineman.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Cole was inactive and did not play in the Jaguars 37-34 win vs Indianapolis.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Mahomes finished 28/39 for 331 yards and 1 interception in the Chiefs 26-13 win vs New Orleans. He also added 22 rushing yards.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Wilson played 33 defensive and 7 special teams snaps in the Raiders 34-18 loss @ Denver. He finished the game with 1 tackle and 1 pressure and a PFF grade of 50.5.

Brooks put up 7 tackles and 2 pressures in the Dolphins 15-10 win @ New England. He finished with a PFF grade of 49.1.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Eguavoen played 26 special teams snaps in the Jets 23-17 loss to Minnesota. He was credited with 1 tackle in the game.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Owens was inactive due to a shin injury and did not play in the Commanders 34-13 win vs Cleveland.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars

- WR Erik Ezukanma, Miami Dolphins

- OL Cole Spencer, Tennessee Titans

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs

- OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles

