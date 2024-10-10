Boise State RB commit Brendon Haygood talks offer from in-state Texas Tech

Texas Tech does not have a running back commit in the 2025 class though the staff has not given up looking for the right fit.

The coaches - led by General Manager James Blanchard - might have found the right fit in Sachse's Brendon Haygood. One problem: Haygood committed to Boise State about three weeks ago.

Nevertheless, the Red Raiders put their hat in the ring for the 5-foot-10, 180 pound back on Tuesday evening and now Texas Tech will get to work on flipping the DFW product.

Programs such as Missouri and Houston have also offered since Haygood made his pledge to the Broncos, so Tech isn't the only program working overtime on this one.

RedRaiderSports spoke with Haygood to learn his reaction to the Tech offer and the latest in his recruitment.

What you need to know...

... Haygood chose Boise State on September 22nd after taking an official visit Idaho for the Broncos' 56-14 win over Portland State

... At the time of his commitment Haygood chose Boise State over offers from Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Hawaii, Kansas State, Louisiana, New Mexico, Sam Houston State, San Diego State, Toledo, UTEP and Washington State

... Since his commitment Haygood has added offers from Missouri, Texas Tech and Houston

... Through six (6) games as a senior, Haygood has rushed 76 times for 819 yards (10.8 yards per carry) and 9 touchdowns

... On the track Haygood put up a personal record 11.13 100 Meters and 22.48 200 Meters this past spring. He also competes for Sachse's 4x100 Relay and 4x200 Relay teams.

... Texas Tech signed OLB Cheta Ofili out of Sachse HS in the 2024 class

... Former Texas Tech LB Riko Jeffers is now an assistant football coach at Sachse

How the Tech offer came together: "We've been following each other - me and coach Blanchard - have been following each other for a minute now, like a year or so. They said they need a senior back, so they were looking at backs in my class and they saw me. They said I was probably one of the best backs in the class so far that they've been looking at. They said that they looked at me and like 40 other backs and from there they felt good about me and stuff so they threw an offer."