2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Six

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.
2025 commits
Gentry and his Stephenville team lost 63-17 @ Ruston (LA). While full game stats were not posted, Gentry did make a 36 yard touchdown catch in the game.
Season stats: 35 receptions, 634 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 2/2 passing, 90 passing yards, 3 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown
Anderson Jr made 11 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in Wichita Falls Legacy's 51-28 loss vs Lubbock-Cooper.
Season stats: N/A
Jones III and his Hitchcock team were on a bye week.
Season stats: N/A
Stone and his Frenship team were on a bye week.
Season stats: 31 receptions, 650 receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns
Golwas and his Flower Mound Marcus team lost 31-6 @ Hebron.
Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 sack, 1 hurry
Offensively, Henderson rushed 14 times for 73 yards and caught 4 passes for 27 yards and 1 receiving touchdown. On defense he chipped in with 1 tackle and 1 interception in Wylie East's 19-17 loss vs Sachse.
Season stats: 42 carries, 317 rushing yards, 9 receptions, 160 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 11 tackles, 2 TFL's, 1 interception, 2 passes defended, 18 punt return yards
Harrison and his Mineral Wells team were on a bye week.
Season stats: N/A
Singleton and his Loreauville team lost 40-18 @ Kaplan.
Season stats: N/A
Sparks did not play in Gladewater Sabine's 49-14 loss vs Gladewater after suffering a severe concussion and breaking his hand in week 3.
Season stats: 26/50 passing, 330 passing yards, 3 passing touchdowns, 1 interception, 50 carries, 440 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns, 8 tackles
Jackson was credited with 1 interception which he returned for a touchdown in Ridge Point’s 70-0 win vs Fort Bend Bush.
Season stats: 21 tackles, 1 hurry, 1 interception, 1 interception return touchdown, 1 pass defended, 10 punt return yards
Jones and his Lone Star team won 27-24 @ Frisco.
Season stats: 19 receptions, 270 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns
Lindsay helped lead Ada to a 19-14 win vs Poteau.
Season stats: 15 receptions, 312 receiving yards, 3 receiving touchdowns, 9 tackles, 1 TFL, 0/1 passing, -5 rushing yards, 45 kick return yards
McMath and his Katy team were on a bye week.
Season stats: N/A
Maley was credited with 3 pancake blocks and 2 tackles in Papillion-LaVista's 56-21 loss @ Millard South.
Season stats: 23 pancake blocks, 18 tackles, 5 TFL's, 1 sack, 1 pass defended
Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 56-13 @ Jefferson.
Brown and his Stanton team won 76-24 @ Elkhorn Valley.
Season stats: 2 tackles, 2 point conversion
Dever made 4 reception for 78 yards and 1 touchdown in Lubbock-Cooper’s 51-28 win vs Wichita Falls Legacy.
Season stats: 30 receptions, 536 receiving yards, 8 receiving touchdowns, 94 kick return yards, 1 kick return touchdown
McDonald and his Lancaster team were on a bye week.
Season stats: N/A
2025 targets
Cole recorded 1 tackle in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 13-10 win vs Blinn College.
Season stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 pass breakup
Haastrup put up 5 tackles, 2 TFL's and 1 hurry in Mayde Creek’s 48-27 loss @ Tompkins.
Season stats: 27 tackles, 12 TFL’s, 7 sacks, 11 hurries, 10 rushing yards
Jacobsen and his Jenks team won 31-12 vs Norman.
Season stats: N/A
2026 commits
Ejiawoko and his East View team lost 27-24 @ Lake Belton. Ejiawoko caught a touchdown pass.
Season stats: 22 tackles, 3 TFL's, 2 sacks, 13 hurries, 1 forced fumble
