2025 Texas Tech commits and targets tracker: Week Six

The high school football season continued this past weekend, where Texas Tech commits and some top remaining targets for 2025 were in action. Here is a look at how each recruit performed.

Gentry and his Stephenville team lost 63-17 @ Ruston (LA). While full game stats were not posted, Gentry did make a 36 yard touchdown catch in the game.

Anderson Jr made 11 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown in Wichita Falls Legacy's 51-28 loss vs Lubbock-Cooper.

Jones III and his Hitchcock team were on a bye week.

Stone and his Frenship team were on a bye week.

Golwas and his Flower Mound Marcus team lost 31-6 @ Hebron.

Offensively, Henderson rushed 14 times for 73 yards and caught 4 passes for 27 yards and 1 receiving touchdown. On defense he chipped in with 1 tackle and 1 interception in Wylie East's 19-17 loss vs Sachse.

Harrison and his Mineral Wells team were on a bye week.

Singleton and his Loreauville team lost 40-18 @ Kaplan.

Sparks did not play in Gladewater Sabine's 49-14 loss vs Gladewater after suffering a severe concussion and breaking his hand in week 3.

Jackson was credited with 1 interception which he returned for a touchdown in Ridge Point’s 70-0 win vs Fort Bend Bush.

Jones and his Lone Star team won 27-24 @ Frisco.

Lindsay helped lead Ada to a 19-14 win vs Poteau.

McMath and his Katy team were on a bye week.

Maley was credited with 3 pancake blocks and 2 tackles in Papillion-LaVista's 56-21 loss @ Millard South.

Gillen and his Rapid City Stevens team lost 56-13 @ Jefferson.

Brown and his Stanton team won 76-24 @ Elkhorn Valley.

Dever made 4 reception for 78 yards and 1 touchdown in Lubbock-Cooper’s 51-28 win vs Wichita Falls Legacy.

McDonald and his Lancaster team were on a bye week.

Cole recorded 1 tackle in Trinity Valley C.C.'s 13-10 win vs Blinn College.

Haastrup put up 5 tackles, 2 TFL's and 1 hurry in Mayde Creek’s 48-27 loss @ Tompkins.

Jacobsen and his Jenks team won 31-12 vs Norman.

Ejiawoko and his East View team lost 27-24 @ Lake Belton. Ejiawoko caught a touchdown pass.

Join the conversation with other Red Raiders on the Inside The Double T forum.

Subscribe today to get the most in-depth Texas Tech sports and recruiting coverage.

Follow us on X: @RedRaiderSports

Like and follow us on Instagram @rrs_rivals & like us on Facebook.