Red Raiders in the NFL: 2024 Regular Season Recap

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season has come and gone, with several former Red Raiders making an impact. We take a look at how Texas Tech alumni performed this week and during the 2024 regular season.

Taylor-Demerson was credited with 4 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 forced fumble in the Cardinals 47-24 win vs San Francisco. For the season he finished with 37 tackles and 1 forced fumble. The Cardinals season is over.

Washington played 18 snaps but did not record a stat in the Ravens 35-10 win vs Cleveland. For the season he finished with 21 tackles and 2 sacks. Up next for the Ravens is a Wild Card playoff game vs Pittsburgh on Saturday, January 11th.

Steele started at right tackle in the Cowboys 23-19 loss to Washington. The Cowboys season is over.

Cole played 23 defensive snaps but did not record a stat in the Jaguars 26-23 loss @ Indianapolis. For the season he finished with 8 tackles. The Jaguars season is over.

Mahomes did not play in the Chiefs 38-0 loss @ Denver. For the season he finished with 3,928 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns, to go along with 307 rushing yards and two more rushing scores. Up next for Kansas City is a bye week before a Divisional Round playoff matchup.

Wilson recorded 1 tackle in the Raiders 34-20 loss vs the Los Angeles Chargers. For the season he finished with 27 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The Raiders season is over.

Brooks recorded 6 tackles in the Dolphins 32-20 loss vs the New York Jets. For the season he finished with 143 tackles, 3 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries. The Dolphins season is over.

Ezukanma was inactive and did not play in the Dolphins 32-20 loss @ the New York Jets. For the season he finished with no stats. The Dolphins season is over.

Eguavoen did not record a stat in the Jets 32-20 win vs Miami. For the season he finished with 14 tackles. The Jets season is over.

Owens was placed on injured reserve and did not play in the Commanders 23-19 win @ Dallas. For the season he finished with 11 tackles and 1 forced fumble. Up next for the Commanders is a Wild Card playoff game @ Tampa Bay on Sunday, January 12th.

Red Raiders on Practice Squads

- OL Jack Anderson, Dallas Cowboys - DB Zech McPhearson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Red Raiders on Injured Reserve

- TE Baylor Cupp, Kansas City Chiefs - OL Le'Raven Clark, Philadelphia Eagles - DB Tyler Owens, Washington Commanders

Red Raider Transactions

- OL Jack Anderson was signed to the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.