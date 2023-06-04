Exiting the spring Texas Tech was not seen as a major player for Duncanville defensive tackle Alex January. January, who holds close to 30 offers, had scheduled five (5) official visits for June and none of them were to Lubbock.

However, plans changed, and strong connections with Texas Tech assistant coaches Zarnell Fitch and Justin "Juice" Johnson helped convince the 6-foot-5, 320 pound defender to take a trip out to the South Plains and give the Red Raiders a shot.

Following the official visit, which January admitted "surprised him" (in a positive way), Texas Tech is now right in the mix for January's services along with schools such as Texas, LSU and Florida State among others.

What you need to know...

... January was named 11-6A 1st Team All District Defensive Lineman following his junior season.

... January's dad, Michael, played linebacker for Texas in the mid-80's. After going undrafted, he played a handful of games for the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

... January throws the Shot Put for Duncanville's track and field team. This spring he set a personal record throw of 46' 4" per athletic.net