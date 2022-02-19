Red Raiders hang on down the stretch to defeat the Longhorns

The brooms are out again for the second time this week, as Texas Tech went into Austin on Saturday and left victorious in a hard fought, 61-55, victory over Texas. The win gives the Red Raiders the series sweep over the Longhorns for the third time in the last four years, and Mark Adams improves to 2-0 over his former boss.

Chris Beard said previously that these games against Texas Tech weren’t about him. While he may view it that way, these games meant a ton to Red Raider Nation, and the folks in red and black made their impact felt in both matchups.

Instead of the typical home atmosphere that Longhorn players and fans have grown accustomed to, the Frank Erwin Center looked and sounded more like a neutral site contest.

You never turn on a basketball game and hear ‘defense’ or ‘airball’ chants in the home team's arena when their offense is on the court. The large contingent of Texas Tech fans in attendance were heard loud and clear, and they put their stamp on this game.

To no one’s surprise, defense was the dominate theme on the court for both teams in this game. The Longhorns shot 30 percent from the field in the first half, and the Red Raiders didn’t fare much better, shooting 34.6 percent.

Texas would go up six points with three minutes remaining in the first and appeared to seize the momentum. Texas Tech would battle back, however, and closed the half on a 6-0 scoring run to tie the game, 28-28, at the intermission.

Adonis Arms got the offense going early for the Red Raiders and scored seven of his 10 points in the first half. He finished with seven rebounds and helped spearhead a group that finished with a plus-9 rebounding margin for the second game in a row against the Longhorns.