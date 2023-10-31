Texas Tech is coming off an off week in the middle of its conference slate. The Red Raiders (3-5, 2-3 Big 12) now shift the focus to an unusual Thursday night matchup when they welcome the Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University.

Tech’s bye week could not have come at a better time. The Red Raiders were battered and bruised from the long grind of the season, with the bye week giving healthy players the opportunity to rest and injured ones to get back into the groove.

“With the bye week, I’m gonna say that was a much needed bye week,” receiver Myles Price said in a press conference Monday. “We got to get some players back, I got to get my legs back up under me. That’s definitely been a big thing. And the vibe around practice is just like, everybody control what you can control, do your job. That’s the biggest thing, I feel like if we all do our job we’ll come out victorious.”

The Horned Frogs are coming off their own bye week, which was likely just as needed from their perspective. TCU suffered a dismantling at the hands of Kansas State, 41-3, in its most recent matchup before the off week. The pressure is on for both teams as they look to reach bowl eligibility. With the amount of turmoil Price has seen this season and in years previous, it would be easy to give up now, but he and the Red Raiders remain pushing.

“Well, it could be easy, you know, kind of get discouraged and want to just BS these last few games away,” Price said. “But my thing is just, and like coach Juice (Johnson) tells us, be a man about it. Come in everyday and do your job. That’s all you gotta do. We can’t control what’s going on with other things and everybody else. All you can control is what you do. So I’m gonna go out there and practice hard everyday and I expect the same from everybody else.”



